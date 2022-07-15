Submit Release
Pavement, storm sewer work set to begin on US 62/19th Street project

Beginning, Monday, July 18, TxDOT will begin placing traffic barrels and closing lanes along US 62/19th Street, between University and Memphis Avenues. The closures will allow crews to begin work on full-depth pavement repairs and storm sewer construction.

“The closures will reduce both east- and westbound traffic to one-lane in each direction. Various 19th Street intersections, along with certain driveways, will also close periodically to allow crews to complete the work in a timely manner,” said Mike Wittie, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock area engineer and project manager.

To prevent larger vehicles from blocking the University intersection, southbound University Avenue commercial vehicle/truck traffic will not be able to turn onto westbound 19th Street. Commercial vehicles will need to follow the posted detours, Wittie added.

Also starting next week, on Wednesday, July 20, construction crews will begin pavement milling operations that will take place overnight, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

“Having a night shift will allow the contractor to perform more work with less disruption to traffic. Drivers should be aware that this work will create uneven lanes and driving with caution is encouraged. The milling operations are scheduled to last two weeks and work to reconstruct the outside lanes from University to Memphis lasting approximately four months; weather permitting,” Wittie said.  

The work is part of a major rehabilitation project that is making improvements to 3.3 miles of US 62 (SH 114/19th Street) in the city of Lubbock. The $25.69 million project will rebuild portions of the existing roadway, and make updates to the drainage system, sidewalks, traffic signals and illumination, from Memphis Avenue to just east of I-27. The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2025. 

