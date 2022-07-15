State of Missouri to hold Reverse Janitorial Vendor Fair July 29 in Jefferson City

Jefferson City, MO - The State of Missouri is hosting a reverse janitorial vendor fair in Jefferson City on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The event will provide janitorial vendors an opportunity to meet with the Office of Administration’s Division of Facilities Management, Design & Construction (OA-FMDC) and learn about any upcoming janitorial bid opportunities. Office of Administration’s Division of Purchasing will also be in attendance to help with the process of registering in MissouriBUYS (https://missouribuys.mo.gov/) as a vendor. Being properly registered will allow vendors to be notified of state procurement opportunities related to the services or commodities provided by the vendor.

Vendors will also have the opportunity to learn how to apply for Minority or Woman-Owned Business Enterprise certification, Service Disabled Veteran Enterprise certification, and how to utilize an Organization for the Blind or Sheltered Workshop.

“We are inviting vendors who provide janitorial services to come and speak to different State agencies that can help them learn how the process of vendor registration works.” said Amber Willis, Central Region Procurement Supervisor, OA-FMDC. “Those who come will learn how to navigate the registration and bid process and find out about future bid opportunities within the State of Missouri!”

For vendors who do not have experience conducting business with the State of Missouri, vendors will also be shown the process of registering their business with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, how to obtain a Vendor No Tax Due certificate from the Department of Revenue, and how to enroll and participate in the E-Verify Federal Work Authorization Program.

This is a free event and no registration is required to attend.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Reverse Vendor Fair

When: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Harry S. Truman Building

Room 492, 301 W. High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101

For more information regarding the event, please contact Amber Willis at (573) 526-3421.