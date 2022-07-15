Osmosis Wins Three Comparably Awards - “Best CEOs for Women”, “Best CEOs for Diversity”, and “Best Career Growth”
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmosis.org, the leading health education platform that empowers millions of current and future clinicians and caregivers worldwide with the best learning experience possible, has been awarded the following awards by Comparably: Best CEOs for Women, Best CEOs for Diversity, and Best Career Growth. Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform, celebrates the companies and leaders that are deemed the most exceptional by those who know them best – their employees.
Osmosis has won a total of 16 Comparably awards to date. This recognition follows awards for Best Company Outlook and Best Places to Work in Salt Lake City earlier this year, as well as Best Company Culture, Best CEOs for Diversity and Women, and Best Company Leadership, Work-Life Balance, and Happiness in 2020 and 2021. (https://www.comparably.com/companies/osmosis/awards)
Osmosis was recently acquired by Elsevier, a global leader in information and analytics. Elsevier has received 20 Comparably awards between 2021 and 2022, including Best Global Culture, Best Team Operations, Best Places to Work in New York, Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Diversity, Women, and Culture, Best CEO, Best Work-Life Balance, and Best Company for Women.
“Shiv’s decision to make Osmosis a fully-distributed team, even before COVID-19, has brought together more people across timezones, ages, races, sexualities, genders, and abilities,” said Elijah Lee, Medical Illustrator and Project Manager. “We are as colorful as the videos that we create, which is essential when our goal is to make educational materials more diverse, inclusive, and accessible.”
“As a working mother and employee, I feel very supported by Osmosis. The Osmosis culture is second to none, and I’m proud to work for an organization that values staff feedback, focuses on diversity and inclusion, and truly leads with empathy and compassion,” said Lindsey Smith, Senior Customer Experience Manager.“
Osmosis.org’s employees and millions of learners represent various geographies, demographics, and cultural perspectives. To hear how they feel about Osmosis, click here (http://www.osmosis.org/world).
About Osmosis
Osmosis.org is the leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. For more information, visit Osmosis.org.
About Elsevier
As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.
In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.
Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.
Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com
About Comparably
Comparably (http://www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.
