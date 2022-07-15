DECISION FOUNDRY CERTIFIED AS SALESFORCE MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDER PARTNER
The Partner Program includes firms at the forefront of innovation and help companies better connect with their clients through manage services
We’re extremely proud and appreciate being accepted as an MSP Partner. Our team is devoted to getting the most out of Marketing Cloud for our clients. We take this responsibility seriously. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Foundry announced today that it has been officially accepted into the Salesforce Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. This select program is for technically pioneering firms that find new ways to advance customer connection through managed services.
Unlike Consulting Partners who work with customers in sales and implementation, Managed Service Partners assist post-enrollment.
“We’re extremely proud and appreciate being accepted as an MSP Partner,” said Ross Jenkins, Decision Foundry US CEO. “Our highly skilled and dedicated team of Salesforce-certified personnel are devoted to getting the most out of Marketing Cloud for our clients. Certified MSP Partners are a cost-effective way to fill a technical resource void. We take this responsibility seriously.”
Managed Services include but are not limited to six categories:
• Platform Audits and Data Hygiene
• Ticketing and Troubleshooting Management
• Hands-on Developer & Integration Services
• Extended Analytical Services
• AppExchange App Management
• Project based work, short- and long-term contracts
About Decision Foundry
Decision Foundry is a top-tier Salesforce integration partner supporting Datorama, CDP, Tableau, Tableau CRM, and Marketing Cloud, proper. Our global team includes some of the industry’s leading practitioners in data analytics and visual communication. As Salesforce consultants, we help make sense of your data by connecting scattered data points while blending and visualizing performance marketing data.
