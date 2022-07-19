Onesto Crackers Awarded 2022 Mindful Award for Second Consecutive Year

Onesto Receives 2022 Mindful Award for Cracker Product of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

For the second year in a row, Onesto was named the 2022 Cracker Product of the Year by Mindful Awards for their sustainable and eco-minded practices.

We are as committed as ever to making as minimal an impact on the environment as we can. It is so humbling and gratifying when our core values and our dedicated efforts are recognized.” — Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto Foods