Onesto Crackers Awarded 2022 Mindful Award for Second Consecutive Year
For the second year in a row, Onesto was named the 2022 Cracker Product of the Year by Mindful Awards for their sustainable and eco-minded practices.
We are as committed as ever to making as minimal an impact on the environment as we can. It is so humbling and gratifying when our core values and our dedicated efforts are recognized.”WEST NEWBURY, MA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onesto Foods is thrilled to announce that their line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers were the winners of “Cracker Product of the Year” in the 2022 Mindful Awards. This is the second year in a row that Onesto has received this honor. Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that are mindfully making waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods. With over 1,650 brands nominated for this year’s awards, Onesto is thrilled to be recognized for their sustainable and thoughtful practices.
— Jane Ciccone, founder of Onesto Foods
Onesto’s sustainability efforts include:
• 50% reduction of plastic used in packaging
• Cardboard boxes made from 30% post-consumer recycled material
• 100% recyclable packaging
• Boxes made using wind and hydro energy
• Boxes printed with sustainable vegetable and soy dyes (no chemical solvents)
• Solar powered bakery
• Only 100%, certified non-GMO and preservative-free ingredients
Onesto Foods’ mission is to create amazing food as responsibly and mindfully as they can. Onesto has a line of gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO crackers. They are not only vigilant about using honest, simple ingredients, they are dedicated to being as eco-friendly as possible. Founded in 2014, Onesto is very proud to be a woman-owned and run company.
