Celebrate America’s Great Music Invention with The Jazz Sanctuary at Erlton Social in Cherry Hill July 19th
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization, is partnering with Cherry Hill’s Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen for a special event on Tuesday, July 19th from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a special performance by The Jazz Sanctuary musicians from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Jazz Sanctuary will perform at a special fundraiser at Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen in Cherry Hill, NJ on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
The “Gifting Tuesday Dine & Gift Back” evening raises funds for The Jazz Sanctuary so that they may continue their goal of offering musical events and education for free to the public in the Greater Philadelphia region. Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen will donate 10 percent of all food sales on July 19th to The Jazz Sanctuary.
“The good people at Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen have created Gifting Tuesday as a way for them to give back to the community that supports them,” noted Alan Segal, founder and CEO of The Jazz Sanctuary. “We are grateful to them, and all our sponsors and donors, for enabling our organization to continue to serve our communities through the gift of jazz.”
Local family owned, Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen is a contemporary concept in American fare, and the way people enjoy it today. The restaurant is located at 1536 Kings Highway North #2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. The phone number for Erlton Social Craft Bar & Kitchen is (856) 795-5458, and additional information is available on their website at http://erltonsocial.com.
For further information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 640 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
