Attorney Beth A. Davis Joins The Wagner Law Group
The Wagner Law Group has announced that Beth A. Davis has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as Of Counsel
Beth’s outstanding experience, particularly in the realm of multiemployer plans, will be an incredible asset to our firm. We are delighted that she is joining us.”BOSTON, MA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Beth A. Davis has joined the firm’s Los Angeles office as Of Counsel. “Beth’s outstanding experience, particularly in the realm of multiemployer plans, will be an incredible asset to our firm. We are delighted that she is joining us,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Beth Davis advises collectively bargained multiemployer funds, known as “Taft-Hartley plans,” including defined benefit, defined contribution, health and welfare, and apprenticeship plans. She also provides counsel to clients on retiree medical trust matters including implementing health reimbursement arrangements and compliance with rules and regulations under the Internal Revenue Code. Ms. Davis’s experience in employee benefits includes short-term and long-term disability claims, life waiver of premium (LWOP) claims and life insurance claims. Before joining The Wagner Law Group, for more than 15 years, she represented individual claimants seeking benefits under ERISA plans. Ms. Davis has spoken on various ERISA topics, ranging from the intersection of ERISA with Social Security Disability Income benefits to how best to support a benefit claim at the initial and appeal levels.
Ms. Davis was previously a Senior Attorney at a Los Angeles law firm handling ERISA matters. She has been admitted to the bars of California, North Carolina, and Illinois.
Established over 25 years ago, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 48 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal.
