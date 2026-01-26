Roberta Casper Watson

Roberta Casper Watson Recognized in Tampa Magazine’s 2026 Top Lawyers List

Roberta is an extraordinary attorney and we are thrilled to see her receive this well‑deserved recognition from her peers in Tampa’s legal community.” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner, founder and Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Roberta Casper Watson , a partner in the firm’s Tampa office and head of the firm’s health and welfare benefits practice, has been named to Tampa Magazine’s 2026 Top Lawyers List , an annual peer‑reviewed ranking that highlights leading attorneys across the region. “Roberta is an extraordinary attorney whose mastery of employee benefits law and dedication to her clients set the highest standard for our profession,” said Ms. Wagner. “We are thrilled to see her receive this well‑deserved recognition from her peers in Tampa’s legal community.”Ms. Watson’s selection to this distinguished list reflects her decades‑long reputation as one of the country’s foremost authorities in employee benefits, health and welfare plans, and ERISA compliance. Through this honor, her peers in the Tampa Bay legal community have recognized her for outstanding professional achievement, deep subject‑matter expertise, and unwavering commitment to client service.Ms. Watson has practiced employee benefits law for more than 50 years and is nationally known for her work with health plans, welfare benefit arrangements, and compliance matters involving ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, and the Affordable Care Act. Within the employee benefits field, her extensive experience goes beyond ERISA and impacts other areas of law. She is skilled in determining how employee benefits affect family law and labor law, including the American Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, and the Family and Medical Leave Act.Ms. Watson is a Charter Fellow of the American College of Employee Benefits Counsel, an invitation-only organization of nationally recognized employee benefits lawyers, and has been named annually to prestigious Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists, which highlight outstanding lawyers based on a rigorous selection process. She is an active member and a past chair of the American Bar Association Tax Section's Employee Benefits Committee, the ABA's Joint Committee on Employee Benefits (JCEB), the ABA Health Law Section's Employee Benefits Interest Group, as well as the Florida West Coast Employee Benefits Council and the Tampa Bay Pension Council. The recognition by Tampa Magazine underscores Ms. Watson’s outstanding abilities and her continued leadership in her area of practice.The Wagner Law GroupNow celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence, and thought leadership, and is considered to be one of the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firms. With 47 attorneys in nine offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small, and nonprofit corporations, as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Chambers USA, Super Lawyers and Best Lawyerslists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by Best Lawyersas a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and oper-ated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, is listed among the largest woman-owned businesses in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal, and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.

