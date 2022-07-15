Submit Release
KUWAIT, KUWAIT, KUWAIT, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuwait Kids Motorcycle Racing Team
A group of young boys and girls from Kuwait traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in a championship and a training camp on motorcycles. Their ages range from 6 to 12 years old.

Q8 Moto Academy is an organization offering experiential learning programs to students from under-represented communities, ages 5-14, using mini motorcycles and Motorcross as a tool for concepts and application, life skill development, and career options.

The classes the academy offers for youth were taken under the wings of the President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, H.E Sheikh Fahad Al-Nasser Al-Sabah today by supporting their participation in the UK international competition today with collaboration with FAB-racing organizations and the ranch MX LTD, as an expansion to the academy's reach abroad.

Sheikh Fahad stated, "The means to optimize the future of motorsport in Kuwait is by supporting children and youth to consolidate the concept of the spirit of competition and sports ethics for the future generation.

In addition, our students will have the experience and knowledge after participating in the UK to join in the Spanish championship next year, 2023, in collaboration with Top rider Barcelona school for the young riders.

Finally, we hope for all our young riders the best of luck in the MX Race & Mini Moto this week.

0:17 / 1:29 Kuwait Kids Motorcycle Racing Team

Distribution channels: Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


