Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,550 in the last 365 days.

Kuwait Motoring Company & Q8 Moto Academy Announce Their Joint Collaboration

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuwait Motoring Company and Q8 Moto Academy announce their cooperation, aiming to integrate their expertise concerning automobiles and motorcycle education. The framework is to raise the level of education with the latest developed curricula, which will contribute to reducing the percentage of road accidents and the dissemination of societal culture regarding the safety of motorcyclists on public roads.

Q8 Moto Academy Director, CaptainMohammad Alhadad stated that “this cooperation combines experience and modern educational methods, merging highly professional trainers in the automotive field, will achieve a qualitative leap in raising the level of car drivers' awareness of the dangers that motorcyclists may face on a daily basis”.

Abdullah Fadhel
Moto Academy
+965 9961 0990
information@q8moto.academy
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Kuwait Motoring Company & Q8 Moto Academy Announce Their Joint Collaboration

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Insurance Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.