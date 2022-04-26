Kuwait Motoring Company & Q8 Moto Academy Announce Their Joint Collaboration

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuwait Motoring Company and Q8 Moto Academy announce their cooperation, aiming to integrate their expertise concerning automobiles and motorcycle education. The framework is to raise the level of education with the latest developed curricula, which will contribute to reducing the percentage of road accidents and the dissemination of societal culture regarding the safety of motorcyclists on public roads.

Q8 Moto Academy Director, CaptainMohammad Alhadad stated that “this cooperation combines experience and modern educational methods, merging highly professional trainers in the automotive field, will achieve a qualitative leap in raising the level of car drivers' awareness of the dangers that motorcyclists may face on a daily basis”.