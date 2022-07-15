Submit Release
New York Festivals Advertising Awards Announces 2022 Trophy Winners; McCann Paris’ The Bread Exam is Best of Show

12 Grands Awarded: Serviceplan Germany and VMLY&R earn 3, McCann Paris 2, Berlin Cameron, SS+K, VIRTUE, Wunderman Thompson Argentina honored with 1

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announced the 2022 award-winners submitted from 60 countries worldwide.

Led by Executive Jury President Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer for BCW, the 2022 Executive Jury selected this year’s winning entries from the Shortlist determined by NYF’s 400+ online Grand Jury.

An in person jury of NYC based creatives and multiple digital juries populated by industry leaders as well as the Hell’s Kitchen and Future Now Executive Juries thoughtfully deliberated to award this year’s winning campaigns within their specific categories.

The 2022 Executive Juries awarded the esteemed New York Festival Best of Show Award, 12 Grand Awards, 82 Gold Tower Awards, 90 Silver, and 119 Bronze. To view the complete list of award-winning entries, visit the 2022 winner’s showcase: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/

2022 Best of Show

“The Bread Exam” created by McCann Paris for Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital was honored with the title of Best of Show for the 2022 competition.

The agency earned top honors for their campaign that provided women with an option to share information about self-checking and avoid the cultural taboos that prevented Lebanese women from talking openly about their bodies. The solution, a recipe video teaching women to perform a self-exam and detect early signs of breast cancer. The video showed a traditional Lebanese baker demonstrating the steps of a breast self-exam through a similar gesture: the act of kneading and pressing dough. The gestures transformed an intimate and taboo subject into an acceptable, everyday experience.

“We’re honored and humbled by the recognition and even though the results are overwhelming we still have a long way to go for awareness in women’s health. Excited to see what creativity can do to help various diverse communities.” Mateo Fernandez, Executive Creative Director, McCann Paris

View the outstanding NYMADE winning work from across the globe and watch a reel celebrating our incredible Best of Show, our Grand Prize winners, and our return to in person judging in NYC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=clnkeCuEf0k.

NYF’s Executive Jury honored 12 innovative campaigns with the 2022 New York Festivals Grand Award for their outstanding creativity.

2022 Grand Awards

ACTIVATION & ENGAGEMENT: McCann Paris “The Bread Exam” Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital

AVANT-GARDE/INNOVATIVE: Serviceplan Germany “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” Dot

COLLABORATIONS & PARTNERSHIPS: VIRTUE “Backup Ukraine” Polycam 3D

DESIGN: Wunderman Thompson Argentina “Degree Inclusive” Unilever

DIGITAL/MOBILE: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

DIRECT: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

FILM CRAFT: Serviceplan Germany “The Wish” PENNY

PACKAGE & PRODUCT DESIGN: Serviceplan Germany “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” Dot

PRINT: VMLY&R “I Will Always Be Me” Dell Technologies & Intel

PUBLIC RELATIONS: SS+K “Welcome to the Icelandverse” Inspired by Iceland

PURPOSE: McCann Paris “The Bread Exam” Spinneys Supermarket - Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation - AUBMC Hospital

SOCIAL MEDIA & INFLUENCER: Berlin Cameron, A VMLY&R Company “The First Meta Sneaker” Under Armour

For a complete list of 2022’s award-winning entries, visit: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/

Hell’s Kitchen, a new category launched in 2022, honors the variety of creative lanes of engagement employed by agencies and legalized vice brands to connect consumers. Gold winners for 2022 include “Lakers Red - A taste of what they missed” Wunderman Thompson Switzerland for Schützengarten (Alcohol), Juke “Music in a Can” Leo Burnett Vietnam for Heineken (Alcohol. Silver winning entries include “Freedom Grams” Serviceplan Germany for AROYA (Cannabis) and “The Unfair Bottle” Serviceplan Spain for Puerto de Indias (Alcohol).

New for 2022, Future Now, a future-forward category group shines a spotlight on creative work that employs technology with an innovative approach resulting in a more engaged consumer experience. Silver winning entries include “Tilda - IDENTITY BORN FROM DATA” You’ve Got Pictures, for LG AI Research, “Backup Ukraine” VIRTUE for Polycam 3D, and “Quest for Dyslexia” Cheil Hong Kong / Cheil PengTai Beijing for Samsung. In addition, Serviceplan Germany’s “Dot Pad. The first smart tactile graphics display” and “Dot Go. The first object interaction app for the visually impaired” were both honored with Silver Towers.

New York Festivals special industry awards including the Global Agency of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, and Regional Agencies of the Year will be announced the third week in July. Stay tuned for additional announcements including the 2022 DE+I Awards, The Genius 100 Inspiration Award, and the SeeHer Lens Award.

To view the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners gallery, please visit 2022 Winners: https://www.nyfadvertising.com/

New York Festivals is recognized worldwide as a touchstone for global creative excellence in advertising and marketing communications.

About New York Festivals: New York Festivals® Celebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957

Advertising Awards
AME Awards ®
Bowery Awards
Global Awards ®
Radio Awards
TV & Film Awards

Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.

Gayle Seminara Mandel
New York Festivals
New York Festivals Advertising Awards 2022 BEST OF SHOW AND GRAND AWARDS CELEBRATORY REEL

