Korza Books to Release Debut Memoir From Brianna Wheeler
Korza Books announces the upcoming publication of the debut memoir "Altogether/Different" from Brianna Wheeler
A rare book that will appeal to memoir enthusiasts, history buffs, and fans of formally innovative creative nonfiction. I can't wait to put this book into the hands of everyone I know.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korza Books is proud to announce the acquisition of Brianna Wheeler’s debut book, the illustrated hybrid memoir “Altogether/Different” with an intended release in Spring 2023.
— Joshua James Amberson
A wholly original work of creative nonfiction, “Altogether/Different” incorporates elements of personal memoir and American history, focusing on the lives of author Brianna Wheeler, her immediate family, and her ancestor, the African-American freedom fighter Dangerfield Newby, who was the first of John Brown’s raiders to lose his life in their bold bid to spark a national liberation at Harpers Ferry in 1859.
Described by Korza Senior Editorial Consultant Molly E. Simas as “a gratifying blend of vivid scene and investigative interiority, 'Altogether/Different' strikes the perfect balance to bring the reader along for the unique and significant journey that Wheeler embarks upon through her family history and into her own present-day purpose. Through precise and vivid storytelling, balanced with rigorous self-interrogation, Wheeler investigates the questions of self and legacy that have hovered in her heart since the deaths of her mother and grandmother.”
For Korza Editorial Consultant Joshua James Amberson, “Brianna Wheeler's clear-eyed prose is full of wisdom, heartbreak, and humor. She's crafted a rare book that will appeal to memoir enthusiasts, history buffs, and fans of formally innovative creative nonfiction. I can't wait to put this book into the hands of everyone I know."
Brianna Wheeler is the author of the Weekly Potlander column at the Willamette Week where she is also a contributing writer and the host of The Dive podcast. "It's very rare that the stars align as perfectly as they did when Korza offered to publish the culmination of my grandmother's genealogy and my own memoir of her passing," says Wheeler. "Korza met me where I was, which, as an artist, is so essential to fostering a successful project. Because of the care and attention they've given my work, it already feels like a success "
Korza Books is an independent trade publisher founded by Michael Schepps in 2021 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon. In 2022 Korza released the sci-fi literary noir “Split Aces,” the debut collection “Poetry For People: Fifty Years of Writing” by Dixie Lubin with “How To Forget Almost Everything” the debut novel from Joshua James Amberson, coming later this year.
Michael Schepps
Korza Books
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other