Portland Publisher Korza Books To Release Debut Novel of Joshua James Amberson

A headshot of author Joshua James Amberson

Joshua James Amberson

Korza Books to release "How to Forget Almost Everything," the first novel from Joshua James Amberson

It took the hands-on editorial approach and small-press mentality of Korza for this to fully come into its own after many years in the works. I'm so grateful for the care they've put into this process”
— Joshua James Amberson
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland-based independent trade publisher Korza Books is excited to announce the acquisition of Joshua James Amberson’s first novel “How To Forget Almost Everything,” with an intended release in Winter 2022.

Korza founder and publisher Michael Schepps describes the book as a "unique coming-of-age story, firmly planted in the Pacific Northwest, featuring unforgettable characters and insight into memory loss, friendship, gender identity and the potential perils inherent when a gifted youth named Elly meets a charismatic leader with an agenda of their own." Korza’s Senior Editorial Consultant Molly E. Simas agrees: "Elly is a narrator I immediately enjoyed spending time with. I found myself looking forward to his contemplative asides, tucked here and there between the action of the story. It was a joy to follow along his careful thought process as he took in complex events and dynamics in his everyday life and calmly examined them from every angle, trying to understand the world and his place within it."

Amberson is an award-winning zine-maker, an arts and culture journalist, and the author of two prose chapbooks: "Everyday Mythologies" and "Slow Motion Heroics" from Two Plum Press. He is also the founder of Antiquated Future, one of the largest zine distributors in the country. “How To Forget Almost Everything” is his first foray into longform fiction. “It took the hands-on editorial approach and small-press mentality of Korza for this manuscript to fully come into its own after many years in the works,” says Amberson. “I'm so grateful for the care they've put into this process."

Korza Books was founded in 2021 with a commitment to publishing a wide variety of commercial releases. In 2022 Korza published the sci-fi noir "Split Aces" and the collection "Poetry For People: Fifty Years of Writing" by Dixie Lubin—available now wherever books are sold—with additional titles forthcoming.

