Carrier Screening Market is Expected to Reach USD 4,002 Million With CAGR of 11.5% by 2030

Carrier Screening Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Carrier Screening Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Carrier Screening market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Eurofins Scientific, Invitae Corporation, Opko Health, Fulgent Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Natera Inc. Myriad Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Luminex Corporation.

The carrier screening market size was valued at $1,378.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,002.05 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The growth of the global carrier screening market is expected to be driven primarily by increased emphasis on early disease detection and prevention, surge in demand for personalized medicine, and rise in applications of screening tests in genetic disorders. Genetic diseases, including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay–Sachs disease, are inherited disorders. For such diseases, carrier testing can provide information about a couple’s risk of having a child with a genetic condition. Many genetic disorders can be detected early during pregnancy by prenatal screening or carrier screening. Hence, increase in demand for safe and effective carrier tests is fueling the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented global public health challenge, and is anticipated to have a negative impact on the carrier screening market. Pregnant or recently pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be admitted to the intensive care unit or need respiratory support when compared with non-pregnant women of reproductive age. Pregnant women with COVID-19 were also more likely to give birth prematurely.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Carrier Screening market report?

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Worldwide Carrier Screening market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: This covers major players, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Carrier Screening market, the years measured and the study points.

Competitive Analysis: In this segment each player is screened based on a products, services, value, SWOT analysis, growth and other significant features.

Geographic Analysis: This Carrier Screening market report analyses data on the basis of production, sales, imports & exports, and key players in all regional markets.

Carrier Screening Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Carrier Screening Market By Type: Expanded Carrier Screening and Targeted Disease Carrier Screening

Carrier Screening Market By Technology: DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, and Others

Carrier Screening Market By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices, and Others

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

