DTG Recycle marches south with acquisition of Cascade Recycling
Purchase expands footprint and adds significant trucks and containers to DTG’s growing fleetBOTHELL, WA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle today announced it has acquired substantially all assets of Cascade Recycling. Cascade Recycling operates a fleet of recycling containers and a recycling facility in the Puget Sound region.
With its eighth acquisition in as many months, DTG Recycle expands its footprint in the south Puget Sound with this new facility. With facilities strategically located throughout the Puget Sound region, DTG Recycle effectively and efficiently serves its customers while minimizing its carbon footprint. The purchase also significantly adds to DTG Recycle’s hauling capacity with over 950 new containers and a large trucking fleet.
DTG Recycle welcomes the addition of Cascade Recycling Employees. DTG Recycle proudly offers a benefits package to all employees that goes beyond the typical competitive compensation, employer matched 401k, and fully paid insurance to include tuition reimbursement, DTG University continuing education, DTG commercial drivers license school, and many other benefits providing security and growth opportunities to its employees.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at https://www.dtgrecycle.com.
