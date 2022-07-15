Submit Release
News Search

There were 690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,845 in the last 365 days.

Chip seal work scheduled on ND 18 near Neche

BISMARCK, N.D. – Chip seal work is scheduled on North Dakota Highway 18 from Junction 5 to 1.5 miles south of Neche beginning on July 20.

The work will include the application of oil and rock to extend the life of the pavement.  

Flaggers and pilot cars will be present to assist in directing traffic through the work zone. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone

The project is expected to be completed around July 28.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

- ### -

 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matthew Walstad

mjwalstad@nd.gov

You just read:

Chip seal work scheduled on ND 18 near Neche

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.