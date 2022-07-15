Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 18

07/15/2022 State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity RT 286 SR 286 Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps. Side Dozing RT 954 Plumville to Smicksburg South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps. Manual Patch RT 1015 SR 1015 Green/Montgomery Twps. Wingwall Repair RT 1033 Hemlock Lake/Bonner Rds. Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1052 Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd Banks/Canoe Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1053 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Shoulder Cutting RT 1053 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 1054 Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd Canoe, Banks Twps. Shoulder Cutting RT 1054 Lochvale Rd Banks Twp. Flushing Pipe RT 3002 SR 3002 Conemaugh/Young Twps. Edge Patching RT 3007 SR 3007 Conemaugh Twp. Edge Patching RT 3017 Cherry Run/Coal Rd Center, Blacklick Twps. Sealcoat RT 3022 SR 3022 Armstrong Twp. Repair Culvert Headwall RT 3024 Warren Road Center, White Twps. Sealcoat RT 3035 Old SR 119 White, Center Twps. Sealcoat RT 3056 Old SR 56 Conemaugh/Young Twps. Sealcoat RT 4002 SR 4002 Armstrong Twp. Off Bridge Drainage Improvements RT 4006 Five Points Rd Washington Twp. Drainage Pipe Replacement County Wide 3 Digit State Routes Various

SR 56,119, 210,286,403 County Wide

County Wide Permanent Signs

Mowing For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.



