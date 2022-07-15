Indiana County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 18
07/15/2022
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|RT 286
|SR 286
|Conemaugh, Young, Blacklick, Center Twps.
|Side Dozing
|RT 954
|Plumville to Smicksburg
|South Mahoning/West Mahoning Twps.
|Manual Patch
|RT 1015
|SR 1015
|Green/Montgomery Twps.
|Wingwall Repair
|RT 1033
|Hemlock Lake/Bonner Rds.
|Banks Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1052
|Johnsonburg Rd/Smyerstown Rd
|Banks/Canoe Twps.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1053
|Lochvale Rd
|Banks Twp.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1053
|Lochvale Rd
|Banks Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 1054
|Steffey Church Rd/ Buffalo Lodge Rd
|Canoe, Banks Twps.
|Shoulder Cutting
|RT 1054
|Lochvale Rd
|Banks Twp.
|Flushing Pipe
|RT 3002
|SR 3002
|Conemaugh/Young Twps.
|Edge Patching
|RT 3007
|SR 3007
|Conemaugh Twp.
|Edge Patching
|RT 3017
|Cherry Run/Coal Rd
|Center, Blacklick Twps.
|Sealcoat
|RT 3022
|SR 3022
|Armstrong Twp.
|Repair Culvert Headwall
|RT 3024
|Warren Road
|Center, White Twps.
|Sealcoat
|RT 3035
|Old SR 119
|White, Center Twps.
|Sealcoat
|RT 3056
|Old SR 56
|Conemaugh/Young Twps.
|Sealcoat
|RT 4002
|SR 4002
|Armstrong Twp.
|Off Bridge Drainage Improvements
|RT 4006
|Five Points Rd
|Washington Twp.
|Drainage Pipe Replacement
|County Wide
|3 Digit State Routes
|Various
SR 56,119, 210,286,403
|County Wide
County Wide
|Permanent Signs
Mowing
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Indiana County Maintenance Office at (724)357-2817.