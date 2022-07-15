Submit Release
Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 18

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity County Wide Various Various Sign Replacement & Repairs County Wide          Various Various County Wide Complaints SR 2015 CL School Rd. Clarion Twp./Limestone Twp. Seal Coat SR 2014 Brook Rd./Waterson Rd. Clarion Twp.

Seal Coat

 

SR 2012 Reidsburg Rd. Monroe Twp./Limestone Twp. Seal Coat SR 4002 Washington Church Rd. Washington Twp. General Drainage Work SR 4001 East End Rd. Beaver Twp./Paint Twp. General Drainage Work SR 28 Broad St. Redbank Twp. Bridge Work County Wide Intersections/Tool Box's Shoulders Various Various Mowing Main Lines and Intersections SR 66 SR 0066 SH Paint Twp./Knox Twp./Farmington Twp. Mowing Main Lines and Intersections SR 36 Colonal Drake HW Farmington Twp. Mowing Main Lines and Intersections SR 208 SR 0208 SH Washington Twp./Elk Twp./Beaver Twp./Salem Twp. Mowing Main Lines and Intersections SR 322 Twenty Eighth Division HW Clarion Twp./Paint Twp./Elk Twp./Ashland Twp.   SR 338 SR 0338 SH Ashland Twp./Beaver Twp./Richland Twp. Mowing Main Lines and Intersections SR 66 SR 0066 SH Paint Twp./Knox Twp./Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 36 Colonal Drake HW Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 1015 Forest Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 1012 Greenwood Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 1013 Sawmill Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting  SR 1006 Engel Run Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting SR 1008 Sarvey Mill Rd. Farmington Twp. Shoulder Cutting

