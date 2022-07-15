Clarion County Maintenance Activities for the Week of July 18

State Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
County Wide Various
Various
Sign Replacement & Repairs
County Wide Various
Various
County Wide Complaints
SR 2015 CL School Rd.
Clarion Twp./Limestone Twp.
Seal Coat
SR 2014 Brook Rd./Waterson Rd.
Clarion Twp.
Seal Coat
SR 2012 Reidsburg Rd.
Monroe Twp./Limestone Twp.
Seal Coat
SR 4002 Washington Church Rd.
Washington Twp.
General Drainage Work
SR 4001 East End Rd.
Beaver Twp./Paint Twp.
General Drainage Work
SR 28 Broad St.
Redbank Twp.
Bridge Work
County Wide Intersections/Tool Box's Shoulders Various
Various
Mowing Main Lines and Intersections
SR 66 SR 0066 SH
Paint Twp./Knox Twp./Farmington Twp.
Mowing Main Lines and Intersections
SR 36 Colonal Drake HW
Farmington Twp.
Mowing Main Lines and Intersections
SR 208 SR 0208 SH
Washington Twp./Elk Twp./Beaver Twp./Salem Twp.
Mowing Main Lines and Intersections
SR 322 Twenty Eighth Division HW
Clarion Twp./Paint Twp./Elk Twp./Ashland Twp.
SR 338 SR 0338 SH
Ashland Twp./Beaver Twp./Richland Twp.
Mowing Main Lines and Intersections
SR 66 SR 0066 SH
Paint Twp./Knox Twp./Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 36 Colonal Drake HW
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 1015 Forest Rd.
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 1012 Greenwood Rd.
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 1013 Sawmill Rd.
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 1006
Engel Run Rd.
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
SR 1008 Sarvey Mill Rd.
Farmington Twp.
Shoulder Cutting
