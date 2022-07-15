Daylight Traffic Detour to Start for Route 4009 in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on Monday, July 18, on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough and Lincoln and Somerset townships, Somerset County.



Starting Monday, work on full-depth reclamation will begin on 2.6 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road). Traffic will follow two detours. The first detour is 6.5 miles and will take motorists onto Route 4015 (Church Road), to Route 985, to Route 4001. The second detour is 8.3 miles and will follow Route 4009 (Husband Road), to Route 601, to Route 985 and onto Route 4015 (Church Road). Traffic will only be detoured from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Detours will be in place until approximately August 19, weather depending.



Additional work on this $2.2 million project includes signage and guide rail upgrades and expected to be completed by mid-September 2022.



