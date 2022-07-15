Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,847 in the last 365 days.

Daylight Traffic Detour to Start for Route 4009 in Somerset County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that Quaker Sales Corporation, of Johnstown, will begin full-depth reclamation work on Monday, July 18, on Route 4009 (Husband Road) in Somerset Borough and Lincoln and Somerset townships, Somerset County.

Starting Monday, work on full-depth reclamation will begin on 2.6 miles of Route 4009 (Husband Road). Traffic will follow two detours. The first detour is 6.5 miles and will take motorists onto Route 4015 (Church Road), to Route 985, to Route 4001. The second detour is 8.3 miles and will follow Route 4009 (Husband Road), to Route 601, to Route 985 and onto Route 4015 (Church Road). Traffic will only be detoured from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day. Detours will be in place until approximately August 19, weather depending.

Additional work on this $2.2 million project includes signage and guide rail upgrades and expected to be completed by mid-September 2022.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter  and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

# # #


You just read:

Daylight Traffic Detour to Start for Route 4009 in Somerset County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.