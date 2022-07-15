Single Lane Restrictions Route 188 Jefferson Road

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single lane restrictions on Route 188 (Jefferson Road) located in Franklin Township, Greene County. The restrictions will be located between Route 21 (E. Roy Furman Highway) and Elm Drive and will be in place on Tuesday, July 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and will allow Norfolk Southern crews to perform maintenance on the overhead railroad bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

