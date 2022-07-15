Crystal Khalil & Dr. Nicole LaBeach to Present at The Gathering Spot ATL Soulmate Panel on July 18
Duo to present on relationships and more during member and public event
As Atlanta-based business women, we are thrilled to be speaking at The Gathering Spot ATL as a way to provide information and inspire this influential business community to excel in relationships.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crystal Khalil and Dr. Nicole LaBeach, Volition Enterprises Inc. and Sister Diamonds LLC Co-CEOs, are excited to speak at The Gathering Spot ATL Soulmate Panel on Monday, July 18. Following their presentation, the duo will be available for a meet-and-greet where attendees can take photos and purchase Crystal and Dr. Nicole’s signed best-selling books.
— Crystal Khalil, Volition Enterprises Inc. and Sister Diamonds LLC Co-CEO
During the panel beginning at 6 p.m. (384 Northyards Blvd NW), bestselling authors and master business and relationship coaches, Crystal and OWN’s “Put A Ring On It” Host Dr. Nicole will share their expert insight and knowledge into navigating relationships while being a successful business person. The Gathering Spot members of all ages and relationship statuses are encouraged to attend, and members from additional locations will be able to tune in virtually. Attendees will also have an exclusive opportunity to register for Crystal and Dr. Nicole’s upcoming Relationship Mystery Mastermind Weekend for singles and couples on July 23-24.
Crystal and Dr. Nicole will cover the following topics and more:
- The meaning of a successful marriage
- How to stop returning to the same type of relationship
- How to know if they are ready for a relationship
- Common relationship obstacles and challenges and how to overcome them
“As Atlanta-based business women, we are thrilled to be speaking at The Gathering Spot ATL as a way to provide information and inspire this influential business community to excel in relationships that go beyond their profession, whether they are looking to improve current relationships or make new ones,” Crystal said. “The Gathering Spot is such an empowering network for Black professionals, and we can’t wait to interact with them all during the event.”
Crystal and Dr. Nicole motivate women to build the careers of their dreams and strengthen the relationships that matter at home, work and in the greater community. The duo harnesses the power of collectivism and collaboration in all Sister Diamonds brands to effectively illuminate, celebrate and advance the brilliance of women.
The Gathering Spot comprises of event-driven facilities that provide access to an exclusive network of professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs, curated experiences, exclusive content and other high-end amenities.
If you would like more information about Crystal & Dr. Nicole’s upcoming Relationship Mystery Mastermind on July 23-24, please visit bit.ly/hotmpop-up or email info@sisterdiamonds.com. For more information about The Gathering Spot, please visit thegatheringspot.club.
