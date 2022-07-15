Ananda Xenia Shakti’s Vibrational Song and Video “Love Is Where You Are” Heals the Heart

A social reform song that offers vibrational healing to activate the mastery of being Human and clear states of disempowerment and victim consciousness.

(The song) activates a new perception and quickly reveals the many ways and times you have chased after love…when in truth it was always with you. It can be a wonderful cathartic experience.” — Ananda Xenia Shakti

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is said that that wars, conflicts, injustices, and illness arise from a sense of emptiness insides, a belief that there is something missing.

According to singer, songwriter, punk princess-turned-yoga master, Ananda Xenia Shakti, "Love is always with you!" “Love Is Where You Are” is the title of Ananda Xenia Shakti and Love Power the Band’s 5-song EP. She is promoting the title track as a worldwide single release, available now, along with a new video!

“Love is Where You Are’ is a vibrational and healing song, that addresses this social conditioning that creates an endless cycle of human suffering. The song activates a new perception and quickly reveals the many ways and times you have chased after love…when in truth it was always with you. It can be a wonderful cathartic experience. ”

– Ananda Xenia Shakti

Ananda says, “The chorus of “Love Is Where Your Are,” “Sex Yourself, Sex Yourself, Pollinate your inner lotus. Sex Yourself, Sex Yourself, fecundate the Whole Wide World!’ turns around the societal norms of externalizing sexual energy into an inner communion of deep Bliss through meditation that sustains itself and benefits the whole world. The song’s chorus gives guidance on how to experience that love is with you in a fun, and direct way!”

“As the song continues, listeners will hear 'Feel the pain, and Don’t blame, Feel the pain, and Don’t blame, Be the Bliss.' This is an anthem for living a life of joy," she continues. "Societies teach us that we are justified to blame when we feel pain, but this binds us to the pain itself, every human being is here to make mistakes, heal and evolve, that is the nature of being human. Removing blame heals and frees us. The bridge of the song lifts the listener’s heart into a lofty understanding that all conflict arises from power struggles, which are created by unresolved inner issues. ‘There is no war without peace, There is no truth in a fight, There is no one who is right, There is love…. LOVE IS, LOVE IS, LOVE IS! Please enjoy and let’s turn this world into a festival of Love!”

About Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power the Band

Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power The Band creates “Music for Body and Soul, Vibrational Healing and Celebrating the Festival of Life.”

As an inter-dimensional intuitive artist, Ananda receives the songs of Love Power the Band while in a semi trance state, acting as a conduit for “Higher Realm Wisdom.” She says, “The songs focus on offering blessings and inspiration to the listeners, while celebrating the innate Divinity that lives within every Soul. Love Power the Band’s music asks you to sing, dance and be ready to hear cosmic truth spoken in straight talk.”

After a successful career in the punk scene as the lead singer in an all girl band, touring with the Clash numerous times, and singing background vocals with Blondie, both in the studio and during live performances, Ananda discovered the teachings of yoga and never looked back. She took her high-spirited energy and love and directed it towards creating transformational music.

A Love Power The Band concert is a unique happening. When performed live, their songs become pieces of interactive music, where the hive that gathers for the show is given a part in the song and holds that down, dissolving the barrier between performer and audience, and handing the show over to the music and oneness. Interactive Music symbolically holds Ananda’s vision of love, life and oneness. She believes we are born of the “Song of the Divine.” ”Our truest heart’s longing is to reunite with the Divine Song,’ she says. “We exist to remind each other, we are divine, and we can change the world. She believes that music is one of the greatest inspirations for transformation”.

Ananda spends a good deal of time in India and incorporates the ancient language of Sanskrit into some of the healing tunes. Her vision is always focused towards merging opposites into “Oneness,”…ancient and modern, audience and band, dance and stillness, vibration and comprehension.

