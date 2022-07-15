Application Security Market Valuation Worth $33,941.00 Million by 2030, At a CAGR 18.7% – Report by AMR

Application Security Industry

Integration of AI and ML in application security is projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing security breaches targeting business applications, surge in demand for application security in the retail and e-commerce organizations, and strict compliance as well as regulatory requirements for application security fuel the growth of the global application security market.

The global application security market size was valued at $5,973.00 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $33,941.00 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.7%.

Key market players such as - IBM Corporation, Capegemini, MicroFocus, Cisco Systems Inc., Synopsys, Veracode, Whitehat Security, RAPID7, Qualys, and HCL Technologies.

Based on on-premise, the deployment segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the application security market. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers, and continuous system facilitates the implementation of these application security solutions. This factor drives the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the cloud segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.3% during the forecast period. Rising number of organizations around the globe are moving their application workloads to the cloud to become more agile, lower costs, and reduce time to market. This in turn boosts the demand for cloud segment.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 302 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10713

Based on component, the solution segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the application security market. The rise in demand for mobile application security as well as web application security drives the growth of this segment. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period, as it ensures effective functioning of application security software throughout the process.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/application-security-market-A10348

Covid-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for application security solutions. Surge in adoption of work from home trend has boosted the demand for security efforts toward endpoint security.

• In addition, the security teams within the enterprises which do not have resources are adopting these solutions to address various web application security issues; thus, augmenting the demand for effective application security solutions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10713

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

IoT Security Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

