Text Analytics Market to Hit $29.42 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI and Big Data Adoption

Rising data volumes and AI-driven insights propel the global text analytics market toward transformative growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Text Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Application (Customer Experience Management, Marketing Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Document Management, Workforce Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030, The global text analytics market size was valued at USD 5.86 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 29.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.8 % from 2021 to 2030.The text analytics market has gained significant traction as organizations increasingly leverage unstructured data to extract actionable insights. With the explosion of digital content from social media, emails, customer feedback, and online reviews, text analytics tools are becoming essential for enhancing decision-making and improving business performance.Driven by artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML), text analytics enables businesses to detect patterns, sentiments, and emerging trends across large datasets. Industries such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, and IT are adopting these solutions to streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and gain a competitive advantage.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A00147 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The growing adoption of big data analytics and cloud-based solutions is one of the key drivers of the text analytics market. Organizations are increasingly investing in cloud platforms for scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency in managing massive text-based data streams.Another major driver is the rising emphasis on customer experience management. Text analytics helps companies analyze feedback and sentiment in real time, allowing for rapid responses to customer needs and improved satisfaction levels. This has become particularly valuable in industries with high customer interaction such as retail and telecom.However, the market faces challenges related to data privacy, language diversity, and the complexity of processing unstructured text. Organizations must comply with stringent data protection regulations, making secure analytics solutions more critical than ever.The integration of generative AI and advanced NLP models is creating new opportunities for market expansion. These technologies enable deeper context understanding, automated summarization, and predictive insights, enhancing the accuracy and usability of analytics outcomes.Furthermore, the increasing use of text analytics in fraud detection, risk management, and compliance monitoring is boosting demand across sectors like banking and government. As AI models continue to evolve, text analytics solutions are expected to deliver even greater value and precision.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A00147 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The text analytics market is segmented by component, deployment mode, application, organization size, and industry vertical. Key components include software and services, with cloud deployment leading adoption due to scalability. Applications span sentiment analysis, customer experience management, document classification, and risk management. Large enterprises dominate usage, but SMEs are rapidly adopting solutions for cost-effective data intelligence.Based on application, the customer experience management segment dominates the text analytics market due to its widespread adoption across industries. Organizations are increasingly leveraging these solutions to enhance customer engagement by responding effectively to feedback, taking timely actions, and generating valuable insights across departments. Text analytics also enables personalized reporting, delivers actionable insights, and tracks customer sentiment trends over time.However, the governance, risk, and compliance management segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily driven by the rising use of text analytics solutions in government agencies and compliance departments to analyze legal documents, contracts, and policies related to both customers and partners.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀Region-wise, North America dominated the text analytics market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing investments in advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, and ML, a strong presence of leading text analytics providers, and supportive government initiatives promoting regulatory compliance.On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. Rising technology investments, rapid digital transformation, and growing adoption of automation and analytics solutions across industries are driving market expansion. Additionally, the use of text analytics for maintenance automation and plant safety processes is further fueling demand in the Asia-Pacific market.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A00147 The key players profiled in the text analytics market analysis are Clarabridge, Inc., IBM, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Megaputer Intelligence, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus LLC, Open Text Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and SAS. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the text analytics industry 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By component, the software segment accounted for the largest text analytics market share in 2020.• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.• Depending on application, the customer experience management generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.