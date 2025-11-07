Soil Conditioner Market Segmentation Strategy Report: Identifying Key Segments for Growth 2025-2031

Soil Conditioner Market Segmentation Overview

Increasing deforestation, soil erosion, and land degradation, creating a need for soil restoration products.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in deforestation, soil erosion, and large-scale land clearance combined with the growing adoption of organic soil conditioners in agriculture and gardening continues to fuel growth of the global soil conditioners market Allied Market Research has published a report titled "Soil Conditioner Market by Product Type (Organic, Inorganic), Soil Type (Sand, Clay, Loam, Silt), and Application (Construction and Mining, Agriculture and Gardening, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031)."According to the study, the global soil conditioners industry was valued at $2.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime Determinants of GrowthThe market is primarily driven by:- Increasing deforestation, soil erosion, and land degradation, creating a need for soil restoration products.- Rising usage of organic soil conditioners across farming and gardening applications.However, high costs of inorganic conditioners, low adoption rates, and limited awareness hinder market progress.On the other hand, the growing recognition of mineral-based inorganic soil conditioners, which offer long-lasting macro and micronutrients for improved soil quality, is creating new growth opportunities.Segment Insights:-Inorganic Segment to Lead Through 2031:- By product type, inorganic soil conditioners dominated in 2021 capturing nearly three-fifths of the global market owing to their wide use in agriculture, mining, roofing, and construction.- Meanwhile, the organic segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 5.0%, driven by the rising shift toward sustainable and organic farming practices.Sand Segment to Maintain Market Leadership:- Based on soil type, the sand segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the market in 2021 and is projected to remain dominant due to its effectiveness in improving soil productivity.- The clay segment is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1%, supported by its diverse use in construction, pottery, gardening, and related industries.Regional Outlook:- Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of the global revenue. The region is also poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031, driven by increasing use of soil conditioners to enhance soil fertility, nutrient availability, and overall soil health.Other key regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- UPL Limited- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited- Jaipur Bio Fertilizers- Novozymes A/S- Evonik Industries AG- Greenfield Eco Solutions Pvt. Ltd.- Oro Agri Europe S.A.- SANOWAY GmbH- Saint-Gobain

About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

