Zimbabwean Nuclear Scientist Embarks On Ambitious Project To Build A Scientific Research Center In Chihota
Cain Manzira, has plans to build a Scientific Research Center In Chihota to carter for anyone with big ideas including disadvantaged thinkers.HARARE, MASHONALAND , ZIMBABWE, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cain Manzira, a nuclear scientist based in the United States, has come up with a project to build a scientific research center in Chihota area where his clan is based. He is targeting the fast growing township of Mahusekwa where a Chinese built hospital and seed oil manufacturing plant where recently completed.
The project, Mudzimurema Scientific Research Center, aims to provide Zimbabweans scientist with facilities to research in:
• Information Technology
• Telecommunication
• Mechanical and Civil Engineering
• Agricultural Technologies
• Propulsion Systems and Engines
• Energy production from fossil fuels, solar, wind and nuclear technologies.
• Biological and Chemical Engineering
The project will also generate income for the community from direct participation in construction and selling materials like bricks molded locally.
Ruswa Consulting architects have completed renderings and are waiting for land allocation to complete the site drawings.
Cain Manzira has sourced advanced laboratory equipment from national laboratories in the United States who are anxious for the project to start.
According to Cain Manzira, the project has stalled due to unclear land allocation processes. He commended the efforts put in by the Zimbabwean Ambassador to the US, Cde Chifamba , to help in land acquisition as well as the Mashonaland East director Mr Moyo, but however expressed dismay at the non responsiveness from most of the relevant authorities, some of whom have completely ignored his communications. He has been forced to escalate the issue to the State minister, Hon Munzverengwi.
The President has written a clear policy position that land should be availed to local entrepreneurs who have projects meant to develop scientific research. It seems the process has not been fully embraced by respective authorities in providing clear guidelines on the application process.
