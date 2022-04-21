A Scientific Proof: Souls' Existence Plausible Author Cain Manzira Exhibits For First Time at LA Times Books Festival
A Scientific Proof: Souls' Existence Plausible
Author Cain Manzira, born in forest in Zimbabwe, will be Exhibiting at LA Times Books Festival to bring his compelling and inspiring scientific discoveryLOS ANGELES, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A compelling and inspiring story of an author born in a forest in rural Zimbabwe then becomes a computer engineer, employer in the United States for over 2 decades and turns to become a nuclear scientist who becomes the first person to calculate the intelligible data capacity of a nano sphere.
"A Scientific Proof: Souls' Existence Plausible": a powerful dissertation that explores faith and the soul. "A Scientific Proof: Souls' Existence Plausible" is the
creation of published author Cain Manzira, a native of Zimbabwe and current resident of South Carolina who has transitioned from being a computer engineer to a nuclear scientist in the last five years. He is currently finalizing a PhD in nuclear engineering. Manzira shares, “Proving that an invisible microsphere can carry intelligible data equivalent to that of the average human brain gives plausibility to the idea that human beings have souls.
“This proof was achieved through a scientific experiment that quantified the number of electromagnetic particles in a 1.73nm diameter sphere.
“With that premise, the book traces the author’s life going from childhood to current with a bearing of the influence and participation of religious activities. It takes the reader into the mind-set of a doubter who questioned belief in Christianity and used scientific reasoning to accept Christianity. "It then takes the reader through the explanations inferred from the existence of souls on the actions they take in life phenomenon where such actions are normally attributed to spiritual effect or miraculous occurrences. Arguments are forwarded to dispel other researcher’s opinions about the so-called evidence against the existence of a human soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cain Manzira’s new book argues in defense of the existence of the human soul. Manzira shares a personal look at faith and a scientific exploration of the spiritual spark that makes one who they are.
