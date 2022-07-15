MRI Fusion Biopsy is Superior for Diagnosing Prostate Cancer, says Dr. David Samadi
MRI Fusion Biopsy Improves Accuracy of Prostate Cancer Biopsies
Men with an elevated PSA should not settle for a random biopsy.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A key to surviving prostate cancer is early detection. That’s why the gold standard in providing men a definitive diagnosis is utilizing a technique called magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) fusion biopsy. Unlike traditional ultrasound-guided biopsies, an MRI fusion biopsy uses MRI and ultrasound imaging information. As a result, this method provides a more accurate biopsy approach for men when diagnosing prostate cancer.
— Dr. David Samadi
“There’s no doubt MRI fusion biopsy is a valuable addition to the arsenal of cancer-fighting tools for detecting and diagnosing prostate cancer,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, the author of The Ultimate MANual and Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncologist at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “This technology helps urologists pinpoint troublesome prostate areas with more accuracy in finding cancerous tumors. It’s been simply a superior way for finding this disease.”
To fully understand why MRI fusion biopsy is superior for diagnosing prostate cancer, here’s a look at three reasons why:
1. MRI and ultrasound imaging improve prostate cancer detection
The traditional ultrasound-guided biopsy uses a series of about 6 to 12 needle pokes for tissue samples into different random areas of the prostate gland. However, there are drawbacks. One is that the picture quality is not distinct enough to distinguish cancerous tissue from normal prostate tissue. Another disadvantage is that while these random samples can effectively detect larger tumors, they can also miss smaller cancerous tumors.
But, an MRI fusion biopsy takes a multiparametric image of the prostate gland and then fuses it with a live ultrasound image. This allows urologists, like Dr. Samadi, a more targeted and precise approach to prostate biopsy.
“Using MRI fusion biopsy and ultrasound imaging allows me to more accurately identify suspicious areas where a needle biopsy should take a sample,” explained Dr. Samadi. “The clarity is much better because of the real-time, 3D image, which results in fewer random biopsies.”
Dr. Samadi added, “Another huge advantage of MRI fusion biopsy is that it covers the entire prostate gland whereas traditional ultrasound only covers less than 10 percent. That means tumors within the prostate that before might have gone unnoticed can now be spotted and include tumors that may be hiding in not-easy-to-reach prostate tissue.”
2. MRI fusion biopsy can accurately find the cancer location
MRI fusion biopsies identify the site and accurately diagnose the grade and size of the tumor.
“This is crucial for determining the best treatment method for the patient,” said Dr. Samadi. “Otherwise, aggressive tumors could be missed. Now, with this technology, it’s easier for physicians like me to recommend whether a patient is a candidate for active surveillance, surgery, or radiation. This helps prevent overtreatment and should bring peace of mind to any man worried about the accuracy of his diagnosis and how to treat it.”
3. MRI fusion biopsy more likely to reduce erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence after biopsy
Dr. Samadi knows a primary concern for many men undergoing a biopsy to detect prostate cancer is will it lead to erectile dysfunction or urinary incontinence?
“Thankfully, the answer is likely not,” said Dr. Samadi. “Since MRI fusion biopsy maps out the location and extent of the tumor, this makes my job easier by performing nerve sparing procedures reducing the likelihood of erectile dysfunction. The same can be said of preserving bladder control, so men are unlikely to experience urinary incontinence.”
The procedure is short and minimally invasive, and patients are under sedation the entire time. Dr. Samadi uses the UroNav version 1.2 fusion biopsy system for excellent delineation of the prostate and suspicious lesions.
“I would suggest men ask their doctor about MRI fusion biopsy if they are facing a prostate cancer biopsy,” advised Dr. Samadi. “Facing any biopsy can be stressful. Men can be assured that MRI fusion biopsy is the best technology with many advantages, including a reduction of removing insignificant or noncancerous prostate tissue. Peace of mind matters in these situations, and MRI fusion biopsy helps men reach that point.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
