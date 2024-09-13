Beat Prostate Cancer with Dr. David Samadi’s Expert Advice in His New Book: Prostate Cancer, Now What?

Available on Amazon today Dr. David Samadi is a distinguished and highly skilled prostate cancer surgeon focusing on preserving sexual function and urinary continence while minimizing side effects.

NYC Prostate Cancer Surgeon’s New Book Will Empower Men with Proven Strategies and Expert Guidance for a Healthier Future During and After Prostate Cancer

I wrote this book to help men navigate prostate cancer decisions, offering clear, concise information so they can understand their diagnosis and focus on living their best life.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s a stark reality: The American Cancer Society's 2024 statistics estimate approximately 299,010 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year, with about 35,250 succumbing to the disease, making it the second most common cancer diagnosed in men and the second leading cause of cancer death in men.In response to this growing crisis, Dr. David Samadi, has written a new book, Prostate Cancer Now What? , available today on Amazon in paperback and ebook. This book delves into the pressing questions surrounding the rise in prostate cancer diagnoses. Dr. Samadi’s passion for saving men’s lives diagnosed with this disease, explores the underlying reasons for this increase and offers actionable strategies for men to potentially reduce their risk and navigate their journey with greater confidence and knowledge.“Every time I meet a new patient diagnosed with prostate cancer, I make it a priority to offer reassurance and support,” says Dr. Samadi. “I am committed to guiding each man through the maze of medical decisions they face on this unexpected journey. Our ultimate goal is to overcome the cancer, and fortunately, with modern advancements in early detection, diagnosing and treatment, around 99% of men diagnosed with prostate cancer achieve successful outcomes.”Speaking of patients, Dr. Samadi selected 10 men, from various parts of the U.S., who have bravely fought prostate cancer, to share brief anecdotes strategically placed throughout the book. “I’ve always believed every survivor has a powerful story to share. This book offers readers compelling glimpses into their personal battles, capturing both the triumphs and challenges, and reassuring others that they are not alone in their fight,” exclaimed Dr. Samadi.In addition, Dr. David Samadi's latest book unveils essential insights for men and their families navigating a prostate cancer diagnosis. For example, addressing a common concern— “How do we treat it?”—Dr. Samadi’s book provides a comprehensive guide to making informed treatment decisions. Key factors covered in the book include:• The stage of the cancer: Whether it is confined to the prostate or has spread to other areas of the body.• The rate of cancer growth• The patient's age and overall health• The benefits and potential side effects of each treatment optionOne of the most pressing questions Dr. David Samadi often encounters from men diagnosed with prostate cancer is, “Will I be able to have sex, and will it be the same as before?”“This is a crucial and valid concern,” Dr. Samadi affirms. “If a man’s sex life has suffered, it’s important for him to speak up. This issue impacts not only the individual but also their spouses, girlfriends, and partners. I am dedicated to providing the guidance needed to help them regain a fulfilling intimate life.”Sexual challenges that men may face during or after prostate cancer treatment include:• Reduced sex drive• Increased fatigue and tiredness• Pain• Depression and anxiety• Erectile dysfunction• Difficulty reaching orgasm• Incontinence• Poor body imageTo effectively combat prostate cancer, men need a robust plan for both recovery and prevention. This book dedicates a chapter to lifestyle habits that support prostate cancer treatment and recovery. Key recovery strategies highlighted include:• A detailed guide on foods that enhance prostate health• The benefits of physical activity in improving the odds of overcoming prostate cancer• Maintaining a healthy weight to reduce the risk of cancers, including prostate cancer.• An overview of stress’s negative impact on men’s health and practical stress-management techniquesDr. Samadi’s goal for every man is not only to achieve remission but also to preserve sexual function and urinary continence for a high quality of life.

Dr. David Samadi - Urologist and Robotic Surgeon for Prostate Cancer

