Triumph over Prostate Cancer: Discover Inspiring Survivor Anecdotes in Dr. David Samadi’s Latest Book

Men who have survived prostate cancer can offer invaluable support by sharing their experiences, providing encouragement, and guiding newly diagnosed men through the challenges ahead. Preorder now on Amazon: Dr. David Samadi's latest book, Prostate Cancer: Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, releasing mid-September 2024. Dr. David Samadi aims to empower men to overcome the challenges of prostate cancer.

NYC prostate cancer surgeon and urologist’s upcoming new book features prostate cancer survivors helping spread awareness about this disease

Every prostate cancer survivor has a powerful story to tell. My new book offers readers compelling gllimpses into 10 men's personal battles and triumphs reassuring other men they are not alone.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Samadi, a leading prostate cancer surgeon and urologist with decades of experience, is addressing the most prevalent cancer among American men—and the second leading cause of cancer death in this group—through his latest book, Prostate Cancer: Now What? A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery. This indispensable guide is set to release mid-September with the ebook available now for preorder on Amazon “With over 25 years of experience treating prostate cancer, I’ve discovered that survivors hold invaluable insights that can significantly enhance men’s health and prevention efforts,” said Dr. Samadi. "Having triumphed over the emotional and physical hurdles of prostate cancer, these survivors are uniquely positioned to advocate for awareness and support, guiding other men and their families through their own journeys."Like Julius Caesar once stated, “Experience is the best teacher,” is why Dr. Samadi's book has a unique feature of 10 men, from various parts of the U.S., who willingly have provided brief anecdotes, strategically placed throughout the book, in addition to in-depth essential topics for men facing this disease."These brave men and their families have faced an unforeseen journey, each emerging victorious against prostate cancer," said Dr. Samadi. "I've always believed every survivor has a powerful story to share. This book offers readers compelling glimpses into their personal battles, capturing both the triumphs and challenges, and reassuring others that they are not alone in their fight."Here are key Insights from Survivors:1. Know Your Risks:o Age: Risk increases after 50.o Family History: Double the risk if a father or brother had prostate cancer.o Ethnicity: Higher risk in African American men and Caribbean men of African descent.o Lifestyle Factors: High-fat diet, obesity, smoking, and inactivity.2. Early Detection Saves Lives:o Prostate cancer is highly treatable if caught early. Men should start baseline PSA testing at 40 and continue yearly. A digital rectal exam (DRE) is also recommended.3. Healthy Living:o Maintain a healthy weight, be active, eat a balanced diet, reduce alcohol, and limit processed meats. These habits can cut cancer risk by up to a third.4. Seek Support:o Surround yourself with supportive family and friends. Be proactive in your care and work closely with your medical team.5. Spread Awareness:o Educate family, friends, and coworkers about prostate cancer. Use social media to share information and encourage others to take preventive measures.Prostate cancer survivors have the power to make a difference by sharing their experiences and promoting awareness. Let’s act now to prevent and fight this disease effectively.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual , Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at roboticoncology.com and prostatecancer911.com.

