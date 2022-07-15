Gateway Kitchen + Bath® Celebrating Four Decades in Business

An industry leader in custom kitchen and bathroom work has reached a new milestone.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA) (https://www.sba.gov/), half of all businesses fail within their first five years in business, and more than 70 percent of all businesses close their doors before reaching 10 years of doing business. Thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, representatives with Gateway Kitchen + Bath® are proud to announce that they are celebrating four decades in business.

“We consider it an honour to be invited into the homes of our customers for the past four decades,” said Gateway Kitchen + Bath® CEO Bryce Saunders. “Every custom kitchen or bathroom, every renovation, every customer is a welcome and appreciated part of Gateway’s history, bringing us to a place where we can celebrate this milestone.

With two Winnipeg showroom locations presenting a variety of kitchen displays, samples, and dedicated designers to get customers started on their kitchen or bathroom renovation journey, Gateway Kitchen + Bath® is ready to listen, guide, and make expert suggestions for every step of the way.

The company’s focus, according to Saunders, has always been to provide customers with transparent service, precise craftsmanship and bold expertise in every custom renovation so individuals can make their home a place of inspiration and beauty.

Gateway Kitchen + Bath® offers:

Award-winning designers, engineers, and wood-working specialists to help with your renovation.

State-of-the-art equipment for on-site manufacturing.

On-site spray booth providing an endless selection of colours and finishes.

A lifetime warranty on all Gateway products.

And more.

As to how customers rate the company. D Friesen said: “We chose Gateway Kitchen and Bath to renovate our 1970’s closed concept kitchen and could not be happier with our decision. Removing 2 walls led to a complete renovation on almost the entire main floor of our home, and the transformation has been amazing. In our experience, Gateway delivered on every single aspect they promised. They provide a detailed day-by-day schedule so every step of the way we knew exactly what to expect. This was a fairly extensive project, and the only delays were due to an aspect of the project we used a different company for, Gateway to their credit rescheduled their trades to accommodate this unforeseen delay. The entire team at Gateway was unbelievable and we would not hesitate to recommend them for any kitchen or bath project (and we have recommended them)”

For more information, please visit gatewaycabinets.com/about-us and gatewaycabinets.com/toolbox.

About Gateway Kitchen + Bath®

Gateway Kitchen + Bath is a second generation, local Winnipeg business with values rooted in the importance of family and home. We started building 40 years ago. Today, we build cabinets, we build spaces, and we build strong teams. We believe in, and work together toward a culture of collaboration, integrity and accuracy, where fresh new ideas are encouraged and excellence is always the goal.

Woodwork is in our blood and quality workmanship is standard to all of our products. We stand behind everything we do and strive to offer the best in customer service.

Your home should be your haven. We would count it a privilege if we could play a part in creating that for you.

Contact Details:

893 Gateway Road

Winnipeg, MB R2K 3L1

Canada