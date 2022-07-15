KLCE Clearing Appoints Janborgah Nasutionhan as Chief Executive Officer

Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE.org)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE), a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets, today announced the promotion of Janborgah Nasutionhan to Chief Executive Officer. Janborgah Nasutionhan will replace Merah Ahmedhan, who will retire after the completion of the last project with the Exchange’s Clearing division.

Janborgah Nasutionhan previously served as Managing Director of KLCE Clearing and has worked closely with Merah Ahmedhan in developing this important division of KLCE’s business. Janborgah Nasutionhan will be responsible for continuing to grow the business and will work with customers to address their clearing requirements.

Under Merah Ahmedhan’s leadership, KLCE Clearing (KLCEC) has grown to list a broad range of cash-settled and physically delivered OTC and exchange-traded derivatives, including interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, energy, metals and commodities.

Innovation has been at the core of KLCEC’s development since its inception. It is one of the first central counterparty (CCP) to offer enhanced non-cash collateral protections across all asset classes, OTC and exchange-traded. It also enabled its clients to directly post these assets to a segregated custody account, and the first CCP to have in place legal opinions supporting a zero percent risk-weighted structure, having introduced enhanced protection for all insolvency scenarios.

Yahya Negeriazam, Senior Managing Director and President of KLCE Clearing commented: "KLCE Clearing continues to be an important part of our clearing offering to Asian market participants. Janborgah’s strong background in clearing and deep knowledge of both the risk management space and KLCE will ensure we continue to develop our offering in Asia. We are particularly grateful to Merah Ahmedhan, who has done remarkable work establishing a great team and leading the operation of KLCE Clearing so far, and we look forward to continuing to receive insights from him in the future so that we keep developing clearing and repository services."

About Kuala Lumpur Commodity Exchange (KLCE)

KLCE.org is a pioneering commodity exchange that provides exhaustive and convenient access to the Malaysian commodity markets. The Exchange's markets offer clients trading opportunities across a diversified range of asset classes all combined with best-in-class post-trade services. KLCE is the main liquidity and price discovery center for Malaysian markets. KLCE hosts are trading in equities, bonds, derivatives, currencies, money market instruments and commodities. The Exchange is also a leader in driving the modernization of Malaysia’s financial markets infrastructure and promoting Kuala Lumpur as an international financial center.