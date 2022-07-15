Odiane Lokako of Kinshasa Awarded the iChange Nations™ Susan Maxine Gibson Global Messenger of Hope Award
The world is full of great people. You don't have to search for them. They are all around. But, if you can't find one you can always be one.”NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After reviewing her body of work, the honor review committee of iChange Nations™ approved Odiane Lokako to receive the Global Messenger of Hope Award for her many endeavors.
— Dr. Ruben West
ELCOS, Ensemble lutons contre le Sida (Together fight against AIDS) is a non-profit organization, whose actions are in the field of the fight against AIDS and violence against women. The NGO works closely with the community and local businesses.
Created in 2004 by Mrs. Odiane LOKAKO, Miss Congo and 1st runner-up in Central Africa in 2003, the NGO ELCOS strives to multiply actions in order to bring concrete solutions to this scourge that decimates our country.
Through television spots on HIV/AIDS, the NGO ELCOS seizes any opportunity likely to capture the attention of a large number of the population, especially during major soccer events such as the African Cup of Nations (CAN) and the World Cup.
Different colloquiums and awareness campaigns on HIV/AIDS are organized by ELCOS at the level of private and public companies, schools, and associations in order to get closer to the population and to spread the message on this pandemic.
In addition, ELCOS is also working to improve the quality of life of people living with HIV (PLHIV) as well as orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) for whom any stigmatization or discrimination is now suppressed.
In its sexual violence component, the NGO ELCOS, with its limited resources, has built reception centers in North and South Kivu to receive and care for women victims of sexual violence. ELCOS takes care of more than 4226 women victims of sexual violence, a quarter of whom are HIV/AIDS carriers, and 512 children in the East of the country. For the latter, ELCOS has built a school in Buganga in South Kivu to enable them to study in good conditions.
Some achievements of the NGO ELCOS :
Since its creation in 2004, by Mrs. Odiane LOKAKO until today, the NGO ELCOS has several achievements of which we can quote:
Sensitization around the CAN 2006 and World Cup 2006, CAN 2008, CAN 2010 and World Cup 2010; construction of a training center in cutting and sewing in Mbankana, 150 km from Kinshasa to Bandundu in 2009 with the British Embassy. Taking care of 4,226 women, most of whom are victims of sexual violence, and 512 children in the East of the country, precisely in Goma. For the latter, the NGO ELCOS built a school in Buganga in North Kivu to allow them to study in good conditions.
Construction of LIBULU market in the town of Barumbu (Kinshasa) in 2010;
The capacity of the centers intended for the care of victims is limited due to the large number of victims, the lack of medication, the lack of qualified personnel for the psycho-social support of victims and the motivation of the facilitators. These are some of the difficulties encountered by these reception centers in providing holistic care to victims of sexual violence.
The commitment and determination of the President of the NGO ELCOS, Mrs. Odiane LOKAKO, in the face of this struggle has recently earned her the title of Ambassador of Peace in the DRC by the African Observatory of Positive Sanction (DRC section)
"The work done by the NGO ELCOS in the humanitarian field in order to alleviate our populations is only minimal in view of what remains to be done because every day people die of AIDS and the number of cases due to rape is increasing. On this, we request the support of the Government, national and international organizations, men of good will to be able to support this humanitarian action that the NGO ELCOS is carrying out for the wellbeing of our populations and thus to be able to reach the objectives of the millennium by 2015 as published by the United Nations", declares Mrs. Odiane LOKAKO.
Odiane Lokako was presented with the iChange Nations™ Susan Maxine Gibson Global Messenger of Hope Award by iChange Nations™ Special Envoy, Dr. Ruben West.
Dr. West was appointed Special Envoy for iChange Nations™ by the organization's President and Founder, Dr. Clyde Rivers. Dr. West carries out his global mandate by identifying deserving individuals and submitting them to the organization for award consideration.
iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to bringing back the lost art of honor by building a Culture of Honor that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to change nations effectively.
According to ICN founder Dr. Clyde Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world. iChange Nations™ is the largest "building cultures of honor" network globally.
"Every life is valuable and is created to bring a contribution to the world."- Dr. Clyde Rivers.
