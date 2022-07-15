Submit Release
Working to secure more international cricket content for Tasmania



14 July 2022

Nic Street, Minister for Sport and Recreation and Minister for Hospitality and Events

I have today written to Cricket Australia requesting a meeting with myself and the Premier to discuss international cricket content in our State and how we can ensure that Tasmanian cricket fans do not miss out on these valuable matches in the future.

This follows the decision by the South African men’s cricket team to withdraw from the One Day International Series, which resulted in Tasmania losing its only international men’s cricket content for the 2022-23 summer.

I acknowledge that the decision by South Africa to withdraw was out of Cricket Australia’s control, however as a State we are disappointed to lose this content on behalf of Tasmanian cricket fans.

This has reignited the public conversation regarding Tasmania’s share of international cricket content, especially on the back of Hobart hosting the historic fifth Ashes Test earlier this year.

We are pleased to have been given hosting rights for the women’s T20I match between Australia and Pakistan and we look forward to hosting the players, coaches, officials and fans in our State in January 2023.

