Have your say on a 10-Year Salmon Plan

15 July 2022

Jo Palmer, Minister for Primary Industries and Water



The Discussion Paper: Towards a 10-Year Salmon Plan has been released and is now open for public consultation.

The Discussion Paper outlines the current drivers for the salmon and aquaculture sector, as well as the focus areas the Tasmanian Government is considering in the development of the new Plan.

The 10-Year Salmon Plan will be centred on innovation, continuous improvement and world-leading practices.

Hard work, innovation, dedication and investment in Tasmania’s salmon industry has seen it rise to become the single biggest primary industry sector in our state.

It provides a substantial economic contribution to our regional communities through employment, transport, feed and other supplies.

This is something we should all be proud of.

We encourage industry and the community to help identify new long-term actions that will support a vision for a sustainable, resilient, and innovative salmon farming industry.

Feedback on the Discussion Paper can be provided via web-based submission and interested stakeholders are also encouraged to join an online feedback session. Feedback received will help inform the development of the Draft 10-Year Salmon Plan, which will also be released for consultation later this year.

Public consultation on the Discussion Paper closes on 24 August.

For more information, to make a submission or join an online listening session, visit: www.nre.tas.gov.au/salmonplan

