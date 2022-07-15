Creating more opportunities for Tasmanian businesses on the world stage

15 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

Premier and Minister for Trade

With Tasmania’s borders once again open to the world, Tasmanian businesses will showcase their products to new or growing markets around the world as part of at least eight Tasmanian trade missions over the next two years.

As detailed in our newly released Tasmanian Trade and Investment Mission Plan 2024 these delegations will cover New Zealand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom and Europe.

Tasmania has what the world wants and with economies around the world starting to recover and demand for goods growing, this is the most ambitious Tasmanian trade mission plan in history.

Importantly, these trade missions will help emerging and existing exporters re-engage with existing and new international markets for their products – ensuring Tasmania remains front and centre with our premium offerings.

This will bring more income into our State, boosting our economy overall, while allowing local companies to boost investment, production and jobs.

Evidence shows that trade missions like these are one of the most effective way of boosting sales around the world with small-medium enterprises typically seeing around 60 per cent export growth and eight per cent employment growth after participating in missions.

Each mission will be developed in partnership with Tasmania’s international business development network as well as Austrade and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

They are specifically tailored to increase product and business awareness, secure international orders or contracts and help our businesses gain a better understanding of local cultural and regulatory requirements in different markets.

Tasmania’s export sector has continued to shine with the latest ABS export statistics confirming another record, with exports soaring to $4.73 billion for the 12 months to May 2022.

This is 24.6 per cent higher than the previous year and is the tenth consecutive month in which the rolling 12 month total has exceeded the $4 billion mark.

Export trade has been a driving force of Tasmania’s economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 and that our increased focus on growing existing markets, and opening of new opportunities, is working.

Expressions of interest have already been undertaken for New Zealand and Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam trade missions, with more to be released in due course.

Businesses seeking further export support and advice can find out more at trade.tas.gov.au or by emailing trade@stategrowth.tas.gov.au

