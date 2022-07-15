Results of the ixCrypto Index Quarterly Review (2022 Q2)

HONG KONG, SAR, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) announced the 2022 2nd quarter review of the ixCrypto Index (“IXCI”) with results of the constituent review and exchange review as follows:

Constituent Review

The number of constituent cryptos will be increased from the current 19 to 29 constituents:

Additions

1. Ethereum Classic

2. Elrond

3. EOS

4. Filecoin

5. Flow

6. Klaytn

7. Monero

8. Tezos

9. Theta Network

10. VeChain

Deletion

No deletion

After the change, the free float adjusted market capitalization coverage is 74.08%*, while the 90-day-average volume coverage is 78.17%*. The constituents changes above and recapping at 40% will be effective on July 22, 2022 (Friday).

Since the last review, there has been a decrease in the crypto total market capitalisation from USD2.16tn to USD0.8tn(-63.0%), and a drop in the daily volume from USD113bn to USD62bn(-45.1%). Bitcoin remains as the largest crypto in the constituent list, with its price fell by 57.28% since the last review.

https://ix-index.com/

Exchange Review

As a result of exchange review, the selected 10 exchanges to generate each of the fair average prices for the constituents are as follows:

Selected Exchanges

1. Binance

2. BitMart

3. Bitrue

4. Coinbase Exchange

5. DigiFinex

6. FTX

7. HitBTC

8. Hotcoin Global

9. OKX

10. Upbit

Removal of Terra classic from Spot Price Index

The launch of the Spot Price Index series is to provide a single USD equivalent price for the market at every 5-second interval real-time, for the most representable coins in the world. Following the significant market cap reduction of Terra Classic since Terra (UST) de-peg incident in mid-May, Terra Classic will be replaced by Avalanche, the next top coin ranked by 90 days average market cap. For the purpose to reflect a fair and representative valuation of cryptos, each disseminated spot price is an average price of the coin in at most 10 exchanges.

For more details about our exchange selection criteria, please email info@ix-index.com

More details about the ixCrypto Index, including its constituents, constituents’ weight are provided in the Appendices, or refer to the website https://ix-index.com/

*exclude stable coins and exchange coins (based on conflict of interest rule methodology effective Oct 2, 2020)