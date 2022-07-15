The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo and Company (WFC)

law firm announcement

Nationally Recognized Securities Class Action and Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Selected as Nation’s Top One Percent of Attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

picture of man

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

picture of man in suit

Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles

Plaque for 2022 AV Preeminent Rating by Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Nationally Recognized Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. MIles Receives 2022 AV Preeminent Recognition

Wells Fargo Shareholders Are Urged to Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation1

Wells Fargo and Editors (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo Shareholders Are Urged to Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, informs investors that a that a purchaser of Wells Fargo and Company (NYSE: WFC) who suffered losses in Wells Fargo stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. bThe Wells Fargo class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) common stock between February 24, 2021 and June 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Wells Fargo class action lawsuit – captioned Ardalan v. Wells Fargo & Company, No. 22-cv-03811 (N.D. Cal.) – charges Wells Fargo and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered losses or would like additional information, please click here.

Wells Fargo Accused of Misleading Shareholders

n 2020, Wells Fargo expanded its so-called “Diverse Search Requirement,” also referred to as a diverse slate hiring policy, requiring that at least 50% of interview candidates must represent a historically underrepresented group with respect to at least one diversity dimension (including race/ethnicity, gender, LGBTQ, veterans, and people with disabilities) for most posted roles in the United States with total direct compensation greater than $100,000 per year. In addition, at least one interviewer on the hiring panel must represent a historically underrepresented group with respect to at least one diversity dimension.

The Wells Fargo class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in Wells Fargo’s workplace; (ii) fake job interviews by Wells Fargo in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (iii) this conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo’s reputation; and (v) as a result, Wells Fargo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 19, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled “At Wells Fargo, a Quest to Increase Diversity Leads to Fake Job Interviews.” Citing discussions with “seven current and former Wells Fargo employees,” including Joe Bruno, a former executive in Wells Fargo’s wealth management division, the article reported, in relevant part, that “[f]or many open positions, employees would interview a ‘diverse’ candidate,” but “that often, the so-called diverse candidate would be interviewed for a job that had already been promised to someone else.” The article further reported that Mr. Bruno was fired after “complain[ing] to his bosses” about the fake job interviews by Wells Fargo. On this news, Wells Fargo’s common stock price fell.

Then, on June 9,2022, The New York Times published another article entitled “Federal Prosecutors Open Criminal Inquiry of Wells Fargo’s Hiring Practices.” The article reported that federal prosecutors are investigating whether the fake job interviews by Wells Fargo violated federal laws by conducting Wells Fargo's fake job interviews to meet Wells Fargo’s Diverse Search Requirement. The article also revealed that, since The New York Times’ May 19, 2022 article focusing on Wells Fargo’s wealth management business, “another 10 current and former employees have shared stories about how they were subject to fake interviews, or conducted them, or saw paperwork documenting the practice,” and that “sham interviews occurred across multiple business lines, including its mortgage servicing, home lending and retail banking operations.” That same day, Wells Fargo issued a press release entitled “Wells Fargo response to New York Times article,” which confirmed that “[e]arlier this week, the company temporarily paused the use of its diverse slate guidelines,” and that, “[d]uring this pause, the company is conducting a review so that hiring managers, senior leaders and recruiters fully understand how the guidelines should be implemented – and so we can have confidence that our guidelines live up to their promise.” On this news, Wells Fargo’s common stock price fell by more than 8%, further damaging investors who suffered losses in Wells Fargo Stock.

Wells Fargo Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchasedWells Fargo securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com for a free caseevaluation. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Timothy Lee Miles Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-8529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo and Company (WFC)

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee Miles Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-8529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors that Inotiv, Inc. Sued for Misleading Shareholders
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo and Company (WFC)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Outset Medical, Inc. (OM)
View All Stories From This Author