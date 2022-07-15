Natasha Graziano attends Rock to Recovery Concert at Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA

Natasha Graziano at Rock to Recovery music concert Natasha Graziano at Rock to Recovery Be It Until You Become It by Natasha Graziano

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natasha Graziano attends Rock to Recovery Concert in Hollywood July 9, 2022. Rock to Recovery, a transformative program for those in treatment. Natasha Graziano knows the importance of Non-profits like Rock to Recovery because of the work she does with her clients and the road she has traveled to overcome her own obstacles which lead her to become a great success.This year the non-profit organization is sponsored by All Sober and will be honoring three-time Emmy-winning actor, Keith David with the Rock to Recovery ICON Award and Emmy nominated comedian Jay Mohr with the Rock to Recovery Service Award for their unparalleled contributions to the recovery community.Natasha Graziano best known as the #1 female motivational speaker under 40 as seen in Forbes Magazine, 2x Best Selling Author, rated one of the top 10 keynote speakers along with Michelle Obama and Oprah and #1 mindset coach to a community of more than 17 million people:From a homeless, broke, single mom Natasha transformed her life and now speaks on stages alongside the likes of Tony Robbins, Gary vee, Grant Cardone, Mark Cuban to name a few. With over 1 Billion views on her teachings, Natasha is passionate about helping others access their highest potential too, reprogram their mindset for success and accelerate their authority online!Natasha Graziano uses the neuroscience behind the Law Of Attraction and shares her life changing method to living your happier and most fulfilled life accessing your highest potential.Natasha is the creator of the renowned MBS Method (Meditational Behavioral Synchronicity) - Rooted in neuroscience, it combines ancient breathing techniques with meditation, to help you remove self-limiting beliefs and become a powerful creator of your own reality. Natasha says that the MBS method is the secret formula to her success.Natasha has been seen in The New York Times, Wealth Insider, Marie Claire, Harpers Bazaar, on the BBC, Business Insider, Vogue, Forbes, USA today & many more top tier publications.The attendance at this year’s Rock to Recovery event was impressive.In attendance to support Rock to Recovery owner of the Lakers Jeanie Buss, Courtney Friel from KTLA and her husband Jim Hecht creator of HBO’s “Winning Time”, Model Verina Marcel, musician Sonny Mayo, Director AJ Lovewins, and board member Keri Ann Kimball.

