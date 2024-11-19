Stacey Yates Sellar Conscious Parenting Your ADHD Child

STACEY YATES SELLAR MAKES WAVES IN HOLLYWOOD WITH GROUNDBREAKING REALITY SHOW FOR STRUGGLING MOMS Empowering Parents with the Science of Positive Psychology

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best-selling author, double-certified coach, and internationally acclaimed speaker Stacey Yates Sellar is set to revolutionize the world of reality television with her newest venture—a transformative reality show designed to uplift and educate struggling moms. Currently in development, the show aims to bring the principles of Positive Psychology and Conscious Parenting to millions of viewers, offering practical tools and inspiration for navigating the complexities of modern motherhood.A Passion for Empowering Parents Stacey Yates Sellar has dedicated her life to helping parents find peace, joy, and connection in the often-overwhelming journey of raising children. With decades of study in personal growth, child development, and her own experience as a mother to a neurodiverse child, Sellar combines rigorous research with heartfelt passion to create a truly unique approach to parenting. Her mission is clear: to break down the science of Positive Psychology and Conscious Parenting into easy-to-understand, actionable steps that can make a real difference for busy, stressed parents.Her motivational content started with one-minute videos that quickly captured the hearts of parents worldwide, growing into a top-rated podcast, international speaking engagements, masterclasses, workshops, and group coaching sessions. In 2020, she boldly left a successful executive career in Silicon Valley to fully pursue her dream of helping parents transform their relationships with their children.A Best-Selling Author and Thought Leader Sellar's recently released book, Conscious Parenting Your ADHD Child: Simple and Effective Strategies to Identify Triggers, Reduce Conflict, Increase Harmony & Confidence to Raise a Happy, Successful Human, has been met with resounding success. The book became an instant best-seller in both the U.S. and U.K., receiving over 30 five-star reviews within its first month of publication. Her approach, which she describes as focusing on connection over correction and growth over perfection, resonates with parents looking for real, actionable solutions to the everyday challenges of raising a child with ADHD.Sellar has also contributed to five other international best-selling books, including Ignite Your Parenting and Ignite Your Happiness, solidifying her status as a thought leader in the parenting space.A Reality Show Unlike Any Other Stacey’s latest venture, a reality show currently in development, is designed to bring her life-changing insights to a broader audience. This show will focus on real-life, relatable struggles faced by moms while offering expert advice, hands-on strategies, and emotional support. Far from the drama-filled reality TV norm, this show will be a safe space where moms can find both education and encouragement.“My goal is to provide tools that are practical, research-based, and deeply rooted in empathy and understanding,” says Sellar. “Parenting is challenging, especially in today’s fast-paced world. I want moms to feel seen, heard, and empowered with knowledge that can reduce conflict, foster connection, and bring harmony back to their homes.”A Global Journey of Growth Stacey Yates Sellar’s journey isn’t just theoretical—it's deeply personal. As a mother of two boys, Dashiel (13) and Declan (10), both of whom have their own unique learning differences, Stacey knows firsthand the challenges parents face. She and her husband Barry have embraced a life of adventure, world-schooling their children across Spain, Greece, Portugal, Mexico, the United States, and now Scotland. Their global experience has further enriched Stacey’s coaching methods, offering a broader perspective on diverse parenting challenges and solutions.Conscious Parenting: A Movement for Change Inspired by the teachings of Dr. Shefali Tsabary, the founder of The Conscious Parenting Method, Stacey has helped thousands of parents worldwide reduce stress, resolve conflict, and strengthen their family bonds. Her unique ability to translate complex scientific principles into bite-sized, practical steps has transformed families and, in many cases, saved children from years of therapy.The upcoming reality show will continue this legacy, offering real-world parenting tips, encouraging growth, and challenging outdated beliefs about motherhood. By addressing issues like ADHD, screen time, tantrums, and parental guilt, Stacey aims to create a healthier, more connected world for parents and children alike.What’s Next for Stacey Yates Sellar? As Stacey’s influence continues to grow, so does her mission. In addition to her new reality show, Stacey is working on several projects, including new books, international speaking tours, and expanding her coaching practice. Her vision is clear: to help parents across the globe embrace their roles with confidence, compassion, and a sense of purpose.About Stacey Yates Sellar: Stacey Yates Sellar is a best-selling author, double-certified coach, and international speaker specializing in Positive Psychology and Conscious Parenting. With a passion for empowering parents, she has created transformative resources including books, podcasts, masterclasses, and a new reality show in development. She lives with her husband and two sons, world-schooling their family across the globe.

