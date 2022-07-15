Migrant Smuggling Events Disrupted Throughout the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents and local law enforcement partners disrupted four human smuggling events.

Early this morning, June 14, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 288 non-citizens near La Grulla. The group consisted of 113 single adults, 109 unaccompanied children, and 66 family unit members. The migrants are from Cuba, South and Central America.

Also, this morning, RGV agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the occupants of a GMC Yukon near La Gloria. The vehicle failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle struck a utility pole. Agents apprehended seven migrants from the vehicle. All migrants were evaluated and treated by local EMTs, for minor injuries. The driver was not located.

Yesterday afternoon, South Padre Island Police Department (SPIPD) requested assistance from Fort Brown Border Patrol Station agents with suspected migrants encountered after a vehicle pursuit at the north end of Hwy 100 on South Padre Island. Responding agents determined the three migrants were unlawfully present in the U.S. A female was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment for heat exhaustion and dehydration symptoms. SPIPD took custody of the driver to pursue state charges.

Last night, the driver of a Chevrolet Blazer was referred to the secondary inspection area at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint for further inspection. The vehicle fled the checkpoint and led agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a short vehicle pursuit. The driver and occupants were placed under arrest without incident. Brooks County Sheriff’s Office will be pursuing state migrant smuggling charges on the United States citizen driver. The smuggled migrant mother from Honduras and her newborn child will be processed accordingly.

All subjects are being processed accordingly.

