Air and Marine Operations to perform key security functions for historic NASCAR race at Naval Base Coronado

WASHINGTON — Air and Marine Operations will execute comprehensive security capabilities as NASCAR makes history by hosting the inaugural auto race on an active military installation at Naval Base Coronado, San Diego in California, home to the San Diego Air and Marine Branch. The high-profile weekend runs from June 19-21, 2026, and is headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 on June 21.

AMO will deploy advanced air assets, including A-Star and UH60 helicopters, to conduct air security and overwatch throughout the event. AMO equipped these aircraft with sophisticated surveillance systems and real-time video downlink capabilities, allowing its teams to monitor the event from multiple vantage points and rapidly share critical information with command centers and partner agencies. This technology enhances situational awareness, supports coordinated responses, and ensures the safety of race participants, fans and military personnel.

In addition to air operations, the San Diego Air and Marine Branch will perform robust maritime security aboard multiple AMO vessels to safeguard the waters surrounding Naval Base Co

“This mission set reflects the work we do every day as part of our border security mission,” said AMO Southwest Region Executive Director Hunter Robinson. “Our advanced technology platform, combined with seamless interoperability with local law enforcement agencies, enables us to deliver unparalleled security for events like this. We are committed to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone attending.”

AMO’s integrated air and maritime security operations leverage state-of-the-art technology and highly trained personnel to ensure the safety of participants, spectators, and military assets during this landmark event. AMO’s mission includes surveillance, rapid response, and emergency support, demonstrating its commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting major public events.

For video of Air and Marine Operations in support of the event, click AMO Conducts Security Sweeps overhead as San Diego Prepares for NASCAR Weekend.