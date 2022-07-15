Celebrate Webb Telescope’s first galactical images with Hutchings Museum Institute and NASA
The Carina Nebula, one of the first photos captured by the James Webb Space telescope. Hutchings Museum Institute will celebrate the release of more images Saturday.
NASA panel of experts, local NASA Webb program investigator, and first released images
This is a generational moment in the exploration of the universe!”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hutchings Museum Institute was selected by NASA as an official host of the release of the James Webb Space Telescope’s first images and will hold a celebration of the release that includes a panel of NASA experts talking about the images along with special guest Joshua Lothringer, a NASA principal investigator of two Webb Space Telescope programs.
— Daniela Larsen
“This is a generational moment in the exploration of the universe,” said Daniela Larsen, executive director of Hutchings Museum Institute. “We are pleased to celebrate this great accomplishment with the community and our friends at NASA as the first detailed images from this marvelous telescope are released to the world.”
• When: Saturday, July 16, 2:00 pm
• Where: Hutchings Museum Institute, 55 N Center Street, Lehi, Utah
• Register: People can register to attend
Hutchings Museum Institute is also holding a 2022 NASA Summer Series, a series of presentations by subject leaders from around the globe.
Additionally, Hutchings will hold an Artemis I Launch Watch Party in August. Artemis I is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions that will enable human exploration to the Moon and Mars.
The Hutchings Museum Institute was selected by NASA as an official Webb events host for this celebration. NASA guest speaker, Joshua Lothringer, will speak about the Webb telescope and its images along with a panel of NASA experts at the event and answer questions.
“This is a great opportunity for people to explore in a way that we like to guide people,” said Daniela Larsen, executive director of the Hutchings Museum Institute. “And that way is to explore the past so we can create the future. These images show the universe as it was millions of years ago and literally allow us to view the past among our solar system, our galaxy, and to distant galaxies from the earliest times of space. This exploration will uncover discoveries that are now unimaginable that will help propel our planet into the future.”
The Hutchings Museum Institute is actively participating in space exploration with partners like NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which will allow teachers, students, families, and interested people to participate in future projects related to the Webb Telescope through the museum.
Joshua Lothringer is a principal investigator of four Hubble Space Telescope programs and two Webb Space Telescope programs to study the atmospheres of planets, brown dwarfs, and stars. He is also a current assistant professor of physics at Utah Valley University.
The telescope’s revolutionary technology will explore every phase of cosmic history – from within our solar system to the most distant observable galaxies in the early universe, to everything in between. Webb will reveal new and unexpected discoveries and help humanity understand the origins of the universe and our place in it.
Additionally, through the Hutching Museum Institute’s partnership with NASA, teachers can participate in continued education training by utilizing NASA resources for use in their classrooms or by bringing students to the museum for STEM related learning on topics related to the Webb Telescope and space exploration. This is all part of NASA’s STEM Engagement and Educator Professional Development Collaborative program.
“The STEM engagement program is a great way for teachers to utilize the exciting information, projects, and science gathered through the Webb Telescope and utilized by NASA and other scientists around the world for their classrooms,” said Larsen. “This is literally the process of exploring the past of space for the good of our future here on Earth. We’re excited to partner with NASA to provide additional STEM related learning and exploration to the teachers and students of our community.”
###
Cory Maloy
Maloy PR
+1 8013197900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn