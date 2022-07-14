Press Releases

07/14/2022

Governor Lamont Directs Flags to Return to Full-Staff Friday Evening

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset on the evening of Friday, July 15, 2022.

Flags are currently at half-staff statewide as a mark of respect for Sandy Hook Fire Chief William Halstead, who died in the line of duty shortly after responding to a call last week. A funeral service for Chief Halstead is scheduled to be held on Friday morning in Newtown.