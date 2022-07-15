SPACERUSH 360 CONFERENCE TO WELCOME EDUCATORS TO KENNEDY SPACE CENTER
New Space STEM Education Conference Returns to NASA Center July 28-29, 2022
This is [an] opportunity for educators to meet and learn from space industry engineers, managers, and policymakers; and to compare experiences about how to inspire students with space-themed projects.”TITUSVILLE, FL, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newest and most impactful space education conference, SpaceRush 360, returns to the Kennedy Space Center for 2022. The state-of-the-art gathering, intended to provide educators with the latest tools to inspire students, will be held at KSC's Center for Space Education, immediately adjacent to the NASA center's tourist attractions and rocket garden, itself a major attraction.
— Anita Gale, SpaceRush 360 Co-Chair; CEO of the National Space Society
"The purpose of the SpaceRush 360 Conference is to inform educators of developments in the space industry leading to expansion of the human economy into space, and to show them tools that will help them prepare their students for future careers in the growing space economy," said Anita Gale, the founder and co-chair of SpaceRush 360 and CEO of the National Space Society, a partner in the event. “This is a unique opportunity for educators to meet and learn from space industry engineers, managers, and policymakers, and to compare experiences about how to inspire students with space-themed projects.” The co-founder of SpaceRush 360 is Abishek Agrawal, CEO of SpaceTrek, a STEM education company that specializes in educational products that include safe model rocketry, data collection, and robotics.
SpaceRush 360 gathers some of the brightest stars in NASA and newspace entrepreneurship to provide educators new and engaging tools to bring students into STEM fields and propel them into technical and aerospace careers. Sessions for this year's conference include examples of curriculum for teaching to Next Generation Science Standards in all grade levels, and hands-on activities include the launching of model rockets and a camera-equipped weather balloon. Attending in person costs $360; the cost to view the video stream is $3.60. See the conference website for more details.
The event is held in cooperation with the National Space Society, the oldest and largest citizen's advocacy group for space exploration and development. Michelle Hanlon, President of the NSS, said, "Today's classrooms are filled with people who will live and work in space. It is our responsibility to give them the tools they need to succeed personally and on behalf of humanity. I'm excited and gratified that we have moved beyond STEM to an understanding that our future depends upon a multi-disciplinary approach to space exploration and discovery. I may not be the first practicing attorney in space, but someone I taught may very well be."
Featured speakers include astronaut Chris Ferguson, educator and former aerospace executive Dr. Andrew Aldrin, space policy expert and educator Dr. Greg Autry, Boeing engineer and NSS board member Hannah Rens, retired Boeing engineer and SpaceRush 360 founder Anita Gale, Executive Director of Expanding Frontiers Dr. Fredrick Jenet, Kevin Simmons of Blue Sky Learning, NSS president and space law professor Michelle Hanlon, NSS Board of Governors chairman Karlton Johnson, NSS vice president of education Lynne Zielinski, and many other newspace and STEM education leaders.
Space Rush 360 admission is $360 USD; the nominal fee to view the live stream is $3.60 USD. For more information, go to spacerush360.org.
