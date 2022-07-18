Cyber Audit Team (CAT) selects 6clicks to support their audit and managed cyber GRC offering
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Australian cyber advisory and managed services provider Cyber Audit Team selects 6clicks to provide digitally enabled cyber audit and management capability.
To partner with 6clicks was clear because of its unique multi-tenancy architecture, AI engine, best-practice workflows and minimal need for configuration, all at a very attractive price point.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber governance, risk and compliance (GRC) leader 6clicks is excited to announce Cyber Audit Team has selected the 6clicks platform to support their cyber audit services and related managed service offerings.
Cyber Audit Team has a wealth of experience working with companies of all sizes, across various industry verticals. The opportunity to partner with 6clicks was compelling for Cyber Audit Team, given 6clicks’ disruption to the market with its unique Hub & Spoke architecture, Hailey AI engine and fully integrated content library.
Damian Seaton, Managing Director of Cyber Audit Team, said, “The decision to partner with 6clicks was clear at the outset because of its unique Hub & Spoke multi-tenancy architecture, AI engine, best-practice workflows and minimal need for configuration, all at a very attractive price point for our clients. With 6clicks, we are able to implement GRC capability quickly and easily and provide a more efficient and effective managed service.”
Underpinning the 6clicks platform is the Hub & Spoke architecture, referencing the platform’s ability to easily cater for multiple connected accounts. This architecture is ideal for meeting the needs of any organisation with defined standards and requirements via a centralised management console while maintaining independence at the subsidiary or entity level.
6clicks Chief Executive Officer Anthony Stevens says “Cyber Audit Team are industry experts, and we are proud to partner with such a respected and credible company.”
This announcement follows coverage of 6clicks by world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen who covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture and its capability to rapidly accelerate deployment for enterprises. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features/hub-spoke-multi-entity-architecture
6clicks is powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks, includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google, Typeform, and Google Suite. Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features
For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit
For more information on Cyber Audit Team, visit https://www.cyberauditteam.com
Cyber Audit Team (CAT) is an independent information and cyber security provider, partnering with organisations to protect their brand, value, reputation, and digital assets against internal and external threats in the rapidly evolving threat landscape.
