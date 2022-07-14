I-76 Lane Closures Tuesday for Surveying Between Montgomery Drive and U.S. 1 in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Alternating single lane closures will be in place on eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between the Montgomery Drive and U.S. 1 Interchanges in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for surveying, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Surveyors are scheduled to close a westbound lane between approximately 9:00 AM and Noon, then close a lane on the eastbound side between approximately Noon and 3:00 PM.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected.

All scheduled activities are weather permitting. If weather causes cancellation of Tuesday's scheduled operations the surveying will be rescheduled.

The surveying is being done in advance of installation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) message signs and other components on regional highways as part of the substantially completed $312 million Interstate 95/Section GR4 project that reconstructed southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

