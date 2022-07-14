Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-610 West Loop Northbound at I-69 Southwest Freeway

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, TxDOT will close all northbound mainlanes of I-610 West Loop at I-69 Southwest Freeway Friday, July 15 at 9 p.m. until Monday, July 18 at 5 a.m.

While crews will continue construction on the new I-610 northhbound mainlane bridge over I-69, the work taking place this weekend will allow for the reopening of the I-610 West Loop northbound exit to Westheimer, which has been closed since January.



This closure, as well as other related closures for the project and detour information, can be found at the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website .

Crews will also close the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound at I-610 West Loop each night this weekend during the I-610 West Loop mainlane closure from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a major connection point of two extremely busy highways serving the Greater Houston area. The $259 million project will significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

The project has incentives and disincentives to encourage the contractor to complete various phases sooner than anticipated.

Additional road closure information will be posted at Houston TranStar and at the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project website. Follow HOU 610 at 69 on Twitter for updates and more on this project.

For more information, contact Danny Perez at 713-802-5077. Also follow us on Twitter.