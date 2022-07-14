Read more about DCS Congratulates Thirteen Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

DCS Congratulates Thirteen Graduates for Completion of the Basic Community Supervision Training

ATLANTA - Thirteen officers graduated from the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Georgia. The graduation ceremony was held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in the auditorium. All graduates are now certified as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

These men and women join the ranks of fellow officers responsible for the community-based supervision of approximately 200,000 individuals serving for felony offenses throughout Georgia.

“Over the past eight weeks, these men and women have been tested, both mentally as well as physically, and have proven they are prepared to excel in this challenging and rewarding profession,” said Sandra Thomas, DCS Executive Operations Director.

I am fully confident that the values learned during this rigorous course have prepared these new officers for what's to come as they begin their careers and work to improve the lives of those in our communities across our great state,” added Thomas.

The BCSOT curriculum includes training on the following courses: supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

The new officers will serve their communities in field offices located in Athens, Atlanta, Griffin, Hartwell, Jackson, Marietta, Monroe, Morrow, Savannah, Valdosta, Warner Robins, and Winder.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold offenders accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

