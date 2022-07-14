State of Utah Moves to Dismiss Transgender Sports Participation Lawsuit

July 14, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY – Yesterday, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes filed motions to dismiss

the lawsuit filed against two school districts, their Superintendents, and the Utah High School

Activities Association over the participation of transgender athletes in high school sports

competitions.

The Plaintiffs allege the new state law, HB 11, violates the Utah Constitution.

From the filing, the State notes that this case confronts the “intersection of an emerging social

challenge confronting policymakers worldwide: how to best preserve fair competition and safety

in women’s sports while also accommodating the interests of transgender persons in social

interactions (here, high school sports) that align with their gender identity.” The State argues

that Plaintiffs do not allege viable claims under the Constitution and that the Legislature is best

situated and constitutionally vested with the power to balance the competing interests at stake.

The State also filed its opposition to Plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction that would

enjoin the law pending litigation.

Here are the links to the motions:

